I quit my 9-5 warehouse job as my side hustle makes over $14,000 a month in profit – I just sell one product
ERIK Soto Ayla was able to quit his 9-5 warehouse job after his small side hustle turned into a lucrative full-time business. The 23-year-old left his job as a forklift operator and floor product staffer in October and commit full-time to his side hustle - selling engraved wallets on Etsy.
Bear markets are for building: Introducing Kraken’s new and improved Pro trading interface
Over the last year, our engineering team has been working tirelessly to deliver a brand new, more powerful trading experience that is designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients. Whether you are an advanced professional trader or even just finding your way…. The post Bear markets are...
Kepner-Tregoe Announces New Digital Transformation Practice
PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 26, 2022-- Kepner-Tregoe (KT), the global leader in critical thinking skill development and process improvement, proudly announces the creation of a new business unit focused specifically on providing consulting services, analytics, and capability development supporting the digital transformation of clients around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005053/en/ Christoph Goldenstern, VP and Lead for KT’s new Digital Transformation Practice. (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Lots of us use password managers, but we still don’t really trust them
With most of us amassing digital accounts all the time, password managers are a useful tool to help take the hassle out of keeping track of every single login and password we have. In an exclusive survey of a thousand people, TechRadar Pro found that three-quarters of users have at...
Why Crypto Investors Are Upbeat On MATIC For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team are performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw
Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
The Future of Shiba Inu Coin
Despite the fall in value that happened not so long ago, Shiba Inu is recovering step by step. From what we can estimate, this recovery started in August, when the cryptocurrency was valued at around $0.000007. The recovery isn’t as fast as many would like and SHIB, currently valued at $0.0000096 is still considered bearish. But what about the future of this cryptocurrency? Is the current cost a good time to enter and invest in SHIB? Let’s uncover the truth!
SEC Charges Gig Economy Platform for $2.6 Million Unregistered Coin Offering – Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Thor Technologies and its co-founders with conducting an unregistered securities offering. In 2018, the company minted and sold tokens to raise funds for its ‘gig economy platform,’ the development of which had not even started at the time. U.S....
CISA Guidance Highlights the Need for Total Network Observability
In the wake of the pandemic, global IT managed services are exploding in popularity. Grand View Research, Inc. predicts the market will reach $731 billion in revenue by 2030, with government-centered digital transformation initiatives helping drive that growth. As a result, the demand for services has made managed service providers (MSPs) a popular target for international cybercrime.
Week in review: LastPass breach disaster, online tracking via UID smuggling, ransomware in 2023
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. LastPass says attackers got users’ info and password vault data. The information couldn’t come at a worst time, as businesses are winding down their activities and employees and users are thick in the midst of last-minute preparations for end-of-year holidays.
Data of 400 Million Twitter users up for sale
A threat actor is claiming to have stolen data of 400 million Twitter users and is offering it for sale on the dark web. According to Israeli cyber intelligence company, Hudson Rock the database contains information such as email ids and phone number of high profile users like celebrities, politicians, companies, normal users, and a lot of OG and special usernames.
