MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID. But the coronavirus of 2022 is not the same strain that rocked the world in March 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from COVID-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being WPMI's Karris Harmon's dad. He caught COVID mid-December and, although he's fine now, he said for those first couple of days, he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO