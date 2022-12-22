Read full article on original website
WPMI
Local health officials preparing for rise of positive cases after holidays
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With these freezing temperatures heading our way, health officials are on high alert knowing there's a good chance germs will spread as we're all bundled up inside our home with loved ones for the holidays. "When we have people in close proximity to one another,...
Local musician, former real estate agent JJ Mack dies at 78
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Victor James Culmone, better known as local musician JJ Mack, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. JJ had lived in Orange Beach since 2000 with his wife Jerilyn and daughter Amy and in the following years was a real estate agent as well as playing music around town at stops like Hazel’s Buffet, Safe Harbor Tiki Bar, Snapper’s Lounge, Tacky Jacks, Shipp’s Harbor Grill, Calypso Joe’s among others.
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
utv44.com
Mobile County Commission considering allowing medical cannabis dispensaries
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — During Thursday’s work session, the Mobile County Commission discussed a resolution to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the unincorporated areas of Mobile County. Commissioners Randall Dueitt and Connie Hudson voiced support to allow the dispensaries ahead of Tuesdays full meeting, which could see...
Old Leakesville factory to be demolished in early 2023, paving way for something new
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – The landscape of Leakesville will be changed for good when a decades-old factory is demolished next month, but leaders hope a new development will fill the footprint. The bid for the demolition of what locals mostly know as the “old factory building” on Main Street was awarded this week to Southern […]
WLOS.com
As virus mutates, COVID symptoms are changing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID. But the coronavirus of 2022 is not the same strain that rocked the world in March 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from COVID-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being WPMI's Karris Harmon's dad. He caught COVID mid-December and, although he's fine now, he said for those first couple of days, he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.
WPMI
Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
utv44.com
MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
Atmore Advance
James A. Selzer
Mr. James Arthur Selzer, 79, passed away on Wed., Dec. 21, 2022 in Atmore with his family by his bedside. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Joseph (Ollie Bell Jones) Selzer; one son, James Arthur “Punkin” Selzer Jr.; four brothers, Charles Ray Selzer, Robert Lee Selzer, Earnest Gene Selzer and Roy Ben Selzer; and one sister, Dorothy Faye Neil.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle several house fires in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several house fires broke out Friday across Mobile County. The Fowl River and Theodore-Dawes volunteer fire departments battled a house fire off Bellingrath Road Friday afternoon. According to investigators the house was vacant and no injuries were reported. Also on Friday, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department...
WALA-TV FOX10
In Mobile County’s first ‘Aniah’s Law’ application, prosecutors seek no bail in murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In their first application of “Aniah’s Law,” prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to deny bail to a man accused of a 2014 murder and kidnapping, but the defendant’s attorney argues the new law does not apply. The constitutional amendment, overwhelmingly approved...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
utv44.com
Prichard Fire Dept. delivers Christmas cheer
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Families in Prichard got a little Christmas cheer Thursday. Those in need picked up toys at the Prichard Fire Department. The fireFighters delivered toys to those who weren't able to drive in. The fire department delivered to four families Thursday. 70 families picked up earlier...
Mobilians finish up last-minute Christmas shopping at locally-owned businesses
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many people are travelling and getting ready for Christmas Day tomorrow. Many are excited to unwrap gifts and spend the day with their families. However, some people are still doing some last minute shopping to find the perfect gift for their loved ones. Despite the extremely cold temperatures and traffic, many […]
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
utv44.com
Mobile Judge denies bond to suspect under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile District Court Judge Zack Moore Thursday revoked the $400,000 bond set Wednesday by Judge George Zoghby in the murder case against Jervoris Scarbrough. This move comes one day after NBC 15 questioned why Aniah’s Law wasn’t applied to this case. Jervoris Scarbrough...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
WEAR
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter to enter NCAA transfer portal
South Alabama backup quarterback Desmond Trotter plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Saturday. Trotter, a redshirt junior, was the Jaguars’ primary starting quarterback in 2020 before backing up Jake Bentley in 2021 and Carter Bradley this past season. He played in 27 games and started 16 in his South Alabama career.
