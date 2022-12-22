ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OBA

Local musician, former real estate agent JJ Mack dies at 78

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Victor James Culmone, better known as local musician JJ Mack, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. JJ had lived in Orange Beach since 2000 with his wife Jerilyn and daughter Amy and in the following years was a real estate agent as well as playing music around town at stops like Hazel’s Buffet, Safe Harbor Tiki Bar, Snapper’s Lounge, Tacky Jacks, Shipp’s Harbor Grill, Calypso Joe’s among others.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile

As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile County Commission considering allowing medical cannabis dispensaries

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — During Thursday’s work session, the Mobile County Commission discussed a resolution to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the unincorporated areas of Mobile County. Commissioners Randall Dueitt and Connie Hudson voiced support to allow the dispensaries ahead of Tuesdays full meeting, which could see...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOS.com

As virus mutates, COVID symptoms are changing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID. But the coronavirus of 2022 is not the same strain that rocked the world in March 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from COVID-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being WPMI's Karris Harmon's dad. He caught COVID mid-December and, although he's fine now, he said for those first couple of days, he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

James A. Selzer

Mr. James Arthur Selzer, 79, passed away on Wed., Dec. 21, 2022 in Atmore with his family by his bedside. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Joseph (Ollie Bell Jones) Selzer; one son, James Arthur “Punkin” Selzer Jr.; four brothers, Charles Ray Selzer, Robert Lee Selzer, Earnest Gene Selzer and Roy Ben Selzer; and one sister, Dorothy Faye Neil.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle several house fires in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several house fires broke out Friday across Mobile County. The Fowl River and Theodore-Dawes volunteer fire departments battled a house fire off Bellingrath Road Friday afternoon. According to investigators the house was vacant and no injuries were reported. Also on Friday, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 injured in crash on U.S. 45

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
CITRONELLE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Fire Dept. delivers Christmas cheer

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Families in Prichard got a little Christmas cheer Thursday. Those in need picked up toys at the Prichard Fire Department. The fireFighters delivered toys to those who weren't able to drive in. The fire department delivered to four families Thursday. 70 families picked up earlier...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Judge denies bond to suspect under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile District Court Judge Zack Moore Thursday revoked the $400,000 bond set Wednesday by Judge George Zoghby in the murder case against Jervoris Scarbrough. This move comes one day after NBC 15 questioned why Aniah’s Law wasn’t applied to this case. Jervoris Scarbrough...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter to enter NCAA transfer portal

South Alabama backup quarterback Desmond Trotter plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Saturday. Trotter, a redshirt junior, was the Jaguars’ primary starting quarterback in 2020 before backing up Jake Bentley in 2021 and Carter Bradley this past season. He played in 27 games and started 16 in his South Alabama career.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy