William Speers
3d ago
Get good grades in school, score high in tests/exams, work during your pre-university years so as to minimize school debt. Of course, this means more focus and less frivolity in one’s adolescence, but if you make a plan to accomplish a serious goal, that plan will call for applying yourself to accomplishment, not transitory pleasures.
