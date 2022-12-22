ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried

The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former business partners pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.
Albany Herald

Beware the 'pig butchering' crypto scam sweeping across America

The FBI says America has a "pig butchering" problem. And it's costing victims millions of dollars. "We're not talking about what's going on at farms," said Frank Fisher, public affairs specialist at the bureau's Albuquerque division. "We're talking about a cryptocurrency investment scam that is sweeping the country."
Albany Herald

China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar

China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that "relevant outbreak information" would instead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy