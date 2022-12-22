Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
Baldwinsville’s Blown Away Balloons makes local parties ‘pop’
BALDWINSVILLE — Pam Chrisman Milac and Lori Walker are in the business of inflation — but not the kind that has consumers grumbling. The two Radisson residents have founded Blown Away Balloons to “help people celebrate in style,” Milac told the Messenger. The company builds balloon arches, garlands, centerpieces and other sculptures.
CNY local cherishes Feast of the Seven Fishes, a beloved Italian tradition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As people prepare for the merriest time of the year, many are in the kitchen doing what they love, preparing meals for their families. One of those meals is a beloved Italian tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes. On Christmas Eve, families come together to have a feast that usually […]
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Buffalo Bills Flying Into Rochester On Christmas Day
The Buffalo Bills spend Saturday celebrating winning the AFC East title after beating the Chicago Bears 35-13 in Chicago.
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try Out
When it comes to food, Rochester has no shortage of delicious options. From cozy diners and classic Italian eateries to some of the best sushi in the state - there's something for everyone here. But one dish that always stands out is pizza.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
waynetimes.com
Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors
The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed on Christmas Day (and Monday, Dec. 26)?
Christmas Day, December 25, has been a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1870. Christians celebrate Christmas as the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, and modern celebrations include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, singing holiday songs, and Santa Claus delivering presents around the world. Christmas 2022 falls on Sunday, Dec. 25.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
14850.com
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York
Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
Siblings ensure mother’s tradition of donating mittens lives on
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the Northern Onondaga Public Library Brewerton Branch there’s a special Christmas tree. “We don’t put any ornaments on that tree,” explained Alissa Borelli, the branch manager. “We leave it for the mittens when Rae would bring them.” Since 2010, Raelene “Rae” Metko would take her time knitting the mittens that […]
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Armory Square’s empty storefronts: Are the lights about to come back on?
Cheryl Chaif admits there have been times recently when she’s been a bit depressed while looking out from her restaurant, The Hops Spot, on Walton Street in Armory Square. “Some nights the only lights on are ours and the Lemon Grass (restaurant across the street),” Chaif said.
Comments / 0