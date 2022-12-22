ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY

In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
ITHACA, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York

Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Siblings ensure mother’s tradition of donating mittens lives on

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the Northern Onondaga Public Library Brewerton Branch there’s a special Christmas tree. “We don’t put any ornaments on that tree,” explained Alissa Borelli, the branch manager. “We leave it for the mittens when Rae would bring them.” Since 2010, Raelene “Rae” Metko would take her time knitting the mittens that […]
BREWERTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy