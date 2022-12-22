Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens a New Location In TampaMadocTampa, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Related
Albany Herald
Rams steamroll Broncos in Russell Wilson's return
Cam Akers ran for three touchdowns, Baker Mayfield threw for two more and the Los Angeles Rams thoroughly embarrassed the Denver Broncos 51-14 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Akers ran for 118 yards on 23 carries, becoming the first Los Angeles running back to crack the 100-yard mark this year. Mayfield picked the Broncos apart to the tune of 24-for-28 passing for 230 yards.
Albany Herald
Skidding Atlanta Falcons fall out of playoff contention with another close loss
The Falcons’ season has two games left, but in reality, it ended on Saturday when Atlanta was eliminated from playoff contention by losing another close game because its offense couldn’t complement a defense that gave it numerous chances to win. “It’s the same thing, just a different game,”...
Albany Herald
Texans' late TD pass from Davis Mills hands Titans fifth straight loss
Davis Mills' 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left Saturday led the Houston Texans to a 19-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The outcome snapped a nine-game losing streak for Houston (2-12-1) and sent reeling Tennessee (7-8) to its fifth straight loss. The Titans fell into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Jacksonville.
Albany Herald
Cowboys win, prevent Eagles from clinching NFC East
Brett Maher kicked a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining to lift the host Dallas Cowboys to a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys (11-4), who trailed 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, got the ball back one play after Maher's field goal when Anthony Barr recovered Miles Sanders' fumble on Philadelphia's 21-yard line with 2:07 to go.
Albany Herald
Greg Joseph's last-second 61-yard FG lifts Vikings over Giants
Greg Joseph hit a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 home win over the New York Giants on Saturday. Kirk Cousins went 34-of-48 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (12-3).
Albany Herald
Report: Torn ACL/MCL for Bengals RT La'el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La'el Colins will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Sunday. Collins, 29, was injured late in the first quarter of Saturday's 22-18 win at New England. He was able to walk off the field but was later carted to the locker room.
Albany Herald
Jack Podlesny Accepts Hula Bowl Invite, What it Means for Georgia
Georgia football placekicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invite to kick in the 2023 Hula Bowl, which means the 2022 College Football Playoff appearances will likely be Podlesny's final games in a Georgia uniform. Certainly, Podlesny has the option of backing out of the game and electing to return to...
Albany Herald
Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak
D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground...
Albany Herald
Jaguars Lose Sack Leader Dawuane Smoot for Season
Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Jacksonville’s 19–3 win vs. the Jets on Thursday night. Smoot confirmed the news on his Instagram account.
Albany Herald
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, 3-1 NFC South) seemed like they had figured things out after struggling during the first half of the season following a last-second victory against the Los Angeles Rams and a strong international win against the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, the Buccaneers have dropped three of their last four contests but have an opportunity to bounce back in a big way against the lowly Arizona Cardinals (4-10, 1-4 NFC West).
Albany Herald
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Comments / 0