*** We are on a holiday schedule this week. James Spann has the week off. There will only be one recorded video each day this week. ***. A shortwave passing through today will bring clouds to Central Alabama, and with those clouds, we’ll have a very small chance of a few sprinkles or snow flurries for the northern parts of the area. The rest of the area will be dry. No big deal as afternoon highs will be up in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO