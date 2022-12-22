Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Christmas Brunch Update with Summary of Chilly Morning Lows
Just a few high clouds sweeping across Central Alabama on this frosty Christmas morning. Temperatures have still not edged above freezing at Birmingham for the first time since Thursday night, but they will before the afternoon is out. Some folks in the Tennessee Valley will have to wait til tomorrow...
alabamawx.com
Monday’s Weather Briefing Video — Cloudy & Cold Today; Back in the 60s by Thursday
*** We are on a holiday schedule this week. James Spann has the week off. There will only be one recorded video each day this week. ***. A shortwave passing through today will bring clouds to Central Alabama, and with those clouds, we’ll have a very small chance of a few sprinkles or snow flurries for the northern parts of the area. The rest of the area will be dry. No big deal as afternoon highs will be up in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.
alabamawx.com
A Chilly Christmas Morning Across the U.S.
A groovy map of mid-morning temperatures across the United States for an Arctic outbreak that is anything but groovy…. It is a disastrous situation in the Buffalo area, where record snowfall has been blown into a blizzard by very strong winds. 7 people have died there, some freezing to death in the outdoors or in their stranded cars.
alabamawx.com
Frigid Christmas Weekend Ahead
**No afternoon Weather Briefing video today; we are on a holiday schedule**. COLD IS THE WORD: Despite a sunny sky, temperatures remain in the teens across North Alabama this afternoon. Even in Deep South Alabama there is a big chill in the air; both Mobile and Dothan report 32 degrees at mid-afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on December 23 is 55. Tonight will be clear and very cold with a low between 2 and 12 degrees across North Alabama, with low teens all the way down to the coast.
alabamawx.com
The Weather Briefing for Christmas Eve — The “Arctic Tundra” Weather Hangs Around Through the Weekend
While there will be plenty of sunshine across the area on Christmas Eve, that magical 540 line will be south of us meaning conditions will be cold once again. Lows will once again range from the single digits to the mid teens across the area, with nearly everyone in the area staying below freezing as highs will only top out in the mid 20s to the lower 30s.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Stuffed Grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
What started as a school project for a business idea has become a restaurant with a nearly 19-year track record of turning out tasty Creole and Cajun seafood. Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover started as a student project at UAB and was judged the most solid business model in a competition involving teams from multiple elite universities.
Comments / 0