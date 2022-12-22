ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Has a Message for Vikings Fans

Recently, Justin Jefferson sent a message to Vikings fans. As many people will know by now, the team is going to host the New York Giants today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team is looking to create a “Winter Whiteout” among the fans; the players will be wearing all white uniforms, as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Hints More Playing Time for 2 Vikings Defenders

The Vikings entered the final three games of the year with an already secured NFC North championship and a clinched playoff berth. Kevin O’Connell’s team has done all of that in his first season at the helm. The head coach turned the organization around in one offseason from an underachieving 8-9 team to a team that is extremely hard to beat, as only three of the opponents have done so.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Is #1 Seed Still in Play for Vikings?

Saturday’s afternoon action saw Dallas host Philadelphia and San Francisco host Washington. All four teams are currently in playoff position, and both of these matchups may very well be playoff previews. So, what happened in these games, and what do the results mean for Minnesota?. Is #1 Seed Still...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
104.5 The Team

New York Giants Players Escape Mall Shooting That Left Teen Dead

On Friday, the 8-5-1 New York Giants were in the Twin Cities preparing for an opportunity to clinch a surprising 2022 NFC playoff birth with a win (and some help) over the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings. Some of the Big Blue players and staff took advantage of the team hotel being attached to the world famous Mall of America to get in some last minute holiday shopping. During the same time, at the nation's largest mall's Nordstrom's location, shots rang out, leaving a 19-year old man dead and thousands in a panic, including the New York Giants.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock up, down after Giants' 27-24 loss to Vikings

The New York Giants were left heartbroken on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second, franchise-record 61-yard field as time expired. The defeat dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-4-1 over their last six games. It also left them without their first playoff berth since 2016, which they will have to fight for next Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Michael-Albertville senior Tessa Johnson commits to dream team

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- When the women's Final Four came to Minnesota this spring, there was one fan watching the semifinal between South Carolina and Louisville with a heightened interest."I loved watching that game. I was so into it. I wouldn't even know what happened next to me, I was so into the game," said Tessa Johnson, who admits that recruiting talks had cooled with South Carolina at the time she viewed the eventual national champions at the Target Center. But that soon changed. This fall she committed to the team she loved to watch."It's cool. It makes me think...
ALBERTVILLE, MN
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

