Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Related
Justin Jefferson Has a Message for Vikings Fans
Recently, Justin Jefferson sent a message to Vikings fans. As many people will know by now, the team is going to host the New York Giants today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team is looking to create a “Winter Whiteout” among the fans; the players will be wearing all white uniforms, as well.
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
Kevin O’Connell Hints More Playing Time for 2 Vikings Defenders
The Vikings entered the final three games of the year with an already secured NFC North championship and a clinched playoff berth. Kevin O’Connell’s team has done all of that in his first season at the helm. The head coach turned the organization around in one offseason from an underachieving 8-9 team to a team that is extremely hard to beat, as only three of the opponents have done so.
Minnesota Woman Invites TV Star To Wedding, He Responds
Welp, she definitely gets some points for trying! You may have heard this story about a woman who invited a famous television star to her wedding on Twitter only to get a shocking response. It turns out the woman is from Minnesota. Speaking of celebrities in Minnesota, a movie star...
Is #1 Seed Still in Play for Vikings?
Saturday’s afternoon action saw Dallas host Philadelphia and San Francisco host Washington. All four teams are currently in playoff position, and both of these matchups may very well be playoff previews. So, what happened in these games, and what do the results mean for Minnesota?. Is #1 Seed Still...
New York Giants Players Escape Mall Shooting That Left Teen Dead
On Friday, the 8-5-1 New York Giants were in the Twin Cities preparing for an opportunity to clinch a surprising 2022 NFC playoff birth with a win (and some help) over the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings. Some of the Big Blue players and staff took advantage of the team hotel being attached to the world famous Mall of America to get in some last minute holiday shopping. During the same time, at the nation's largest mall's Nordstrom's location, shots rang out, leaving a 19-year old man dead and thousands in a panic, including the New York Giants.
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson makes toe-tapping TD catch after beautiful throw from Kirk Cousins against Giants
T.J. Hockenson linked up with Kirk Cousins early on Saturday. Hockenson caught a TD great pass from Cousins in the back of the end zone. Hockenson joined the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1 after spending the majority of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. It looks like Cousins appreciates having another weapon to throw passes to.
KARE
The Minnesota Vikings Will Beat the New York Giants IF They Do This | Locked On Sports MN Roundtable
How can the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants this weekend? Breaking down the biggest keys to the game and under the radar players.
Stock up, down after Giants' 27-24 loss to Vikings
The New York Giants were left heartbroken on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second, franchise-record 61-yard field as time expired. The defeat dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-4-1 over their last six games. It also left them without their first playoff berth since 2016, which they will have to fight for next Sunday.
5 Reasons for Vikings Fans to be Thankful at Christmas
Merry Christmas, valued reader! Amidst all the craziness of the holidays, some of you will inevitably find your way to some Vikings reading. As a result, I decided to put forth a humble list of 5 reasons for Vikings fans to be thankful. Feel free to let me know if...
St. Michael-Albertville senior Tessa Johnson commits to dream team
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- When the women's Final Four came to Minnesota this spring, there was one fan watching the semifinal between South Carolina and Louisville with a heightened interest."I loved watching that game. I was so into it. I wouldn't even know what happened next to me, I was so into the game," said Tessa Johnson, who admits that recruiting talks had cooled with South Carolina at the time she viewed the eventual national champions at the Target Center. But that soon changed. This fall she committed to the team she loved to watch."It's cool. It makes me think...
High school wrestling draws over 550 female participants for 2022/23 season in Minnesota
The number of female high school wrestlers is one the rise in Minnesota with over 550 girls reportedly wrestling on teams across the state. The MSHSL officially sanctioned girls wrestling in early 2021.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0