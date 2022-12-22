Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
alabamanews.net
Deep Freeze Leads to Water Service Problems in Macon County
The bitterly cold temperatures are affecting water service in several parts of Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says Macon County Water Authority officials have advised the EMA that a deep freeze has impacted service for its customers. Water authority crews are accessing the breaches currently...
WSFA
‘This is an emergency’: Deep freeze causing water issues in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”. “If not stopped, there is a real...
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
Opelika-Auburn News
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900
Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & private bath. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Auburn making way for new public safety training facility to be located on Highway 280
The city of Auburn will soon get a new Public Safety Training Center. The new training center will be located at 7384 US Highway 280 West at the intersection with North College Street, across from the Bottle. The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to annex the 9.16 acres that make up this property into the Auburn city limits to build the new facility.
sylacauganews.com
Wharf restaurant to break ground in Sylacauga in 2023 after January’s Alex City opening
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Wharf Casual Seafood will open its sixth Alabama location in Sylacauga at some point in 2023 after it celebrates its Alexander City opening next month. Wharf offers a large variety of seafood options including fish tacos, burgers, salads, po-boys, gumbo, shrimp n’ grits, and combination platters that come with a multitude of side options as well as cocktail drinks and a kids’ menu.
tallasseetribune.com
Quick reaction possibly saved theater
Keeping an eye on the neighbor paid off in Tallassee. Linda Hughey Williams was visiting family at WACQ just across Barnett Boulevard from the Mt. Vernon Theater. “She and my wife noticed the garbage can inside entry to the theater foyer was on fire,” Tallassee city councilmember and WACQ owner Fred Randall Hughey said. “They started hollering.”
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
auburnvillager.com
Miracle on Foster Street: Habitat for Humanity dedicates 72nd home
Stone Martin Builders, its trade partners and the city of Auburn pulled off a Christmas miracle, joining together to build a local family their "dream" home, the 72nd constructed by Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity in the area. Construction for the home, located on Foster Street in Northwest Auburn, started...
Wetumpka Herald
21-06282
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. PUBLICATION DATES: January 26, 2022, February 2, 2022, February 9, 2022, March 2, 2022, May 11, 2022, July 20, 2022, September 21, 2022, December 21, 2022. NEWSPAPER: Wetumpka Herald. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carole D Gray, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Americare Investment Group, Inc dba Primier Capital Lending, on May 20, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY 2009 Page 33848 being Modified in Book 2016 Page 467 and further in Book 2016 Page 39556 and further in Book 2016 Page 39976; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on February 17, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the N.W. Corner of the East 1/2 of the S.E. 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17 N, Range 19 E, Elmore County, Alabama. Thence run S 0 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 1273.41 feet; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 583.56 feet to an Iron Pin Found (12771) and the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 217.38 feet to an Iron Pin Found (12771); thence South 0 degrees 54 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 133.54 feet to a rebar found; thence N 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 217.46 feet to a rebar found; thence N 0 degrees 56 minutes 51 seconds East, a distance of 133.54 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land is lying in the East 1/2 of the S.E. 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County Alabama and contains 0.67 acres more or less. Also an easement being 20 feet in width for the right of ingress and egress and utilities, the centerline being herewith described. Commence at the S.E. corner of the above described lot; thence run North 0 degrees 54 minutes 47 seconds East, a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of said easement; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, along the centerline a distance of 437.46 feet to the Westerly R.O.W. of Dozier Road and the end of easement. Together with the Manufactured Home described as follows: Make: Redman; Model: Venture; Year 1997; Serial Numbers 11431513 A & B.. Property street address for informational purposes: 120 Meadow Ridge Dr , Wetumpka, AL 36093. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 17, 2022 until April 28, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 28, 2022 until July 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 7, 2022 until September 15, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from September 15, 2022 until December 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 8, 2022 until February 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. MidFirst Bank, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 21-06282 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 21, 2022 21-06282.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore County Opens Warming Stations with coming Severe Cold Temperatures; Please Share
To our readers, please help us share this very important information!. With extremely low temperatures forecasted throughout Friday and Saturday, the Elmore County EMA has coordinated three Safer Places to be opened as warming stations. The three locations and associated times scheduled to be opened are:. Elmore County Administrative Complex...
thecutoffnews.com
New massage business to open downtown
The Square in downtown Alexander City will soon feature a new storefront. Integrative Massage of Alexander City, a massage therapy business, is expected to open in January according to the owner. Operated and owned by Destiny Goble, Goble explained her passion for massage therapy began amid a previous job that involved caring for horses, specifically a horse massage therapist.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka’s Eldridge dominates Indians Invitational
Wetumpka eighth grader Juliana Eldridge cruised through the 2022 Wetumpka Indians Girls Invitational this week. Eldridge, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama voted on by coaches, is the sister of Wetumpka’s first state champion Jade Eldridge. Eldridge started her tournament off with the toughest matchup of...
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
Alabama nursing homes report a return to “normal” this holiday season
While health officials continue urging caution over COVID, those with Alabama's Nursing Home Association say things are much different this season than years past.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
