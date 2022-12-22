ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Police seek Chambersburg man accused of hammer attack

Chambersburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who police believe recently assaulted two people with a hammer. A warrant for aggravated assault was issued for David Figueroa, 51, on Dec. 21, police said. Figueroa is suspected of entering the victims’ residence and attacking them...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmynews2.com

Man killed while driving after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
WGAL

Person wounded in York County shooting

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to Lancaster County crash on Cains Road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a crash that happened in Salisbury Township. According to emergency dispatch, the accident happened on the 500 block of Cains Rd. at around 1:34 p.m. The Lancaster County Coroner has been called to the scene of the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York shooting at West Princess Street

There was a shooting at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue in York city after 11 p.m. Sunday night. It is unknown how many victims there are in this shooting. We are unsure of their conditions currently. No arrests have been made. Stay tuned for more info.
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.
GETTYSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Child

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police say the missing one-year-old has been located unharmed.Around 4:30a.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child.Police had been looking for Dariel Williams who was believed to be driving a white 2019 Kia Optima with Maryland plates 9EN8081.
ESSEX, MD
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

VIDEO: Manheim Township officers rescue woman from sinking car

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Manheim Township officers are being credited with rescuing a woman from a drowning car. According to Manheim Township Police, on Thursday night at 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a car that drove into a pond.
MANHEIM, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

