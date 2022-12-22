Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
Police seek Chambersburg man accused of hammer attack
Chambersburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who police believe recently assaulted two people with a hammer. A warrant for aggravated assault was issued for David Figueroa, 51, on Dec. 21, police said. Figueroa is suspected of entering the victims’ residence and attacking them...
10-Year-Old Takes Younger Brother On Wrong Way Police Pursuit Crashing Into Pole In Gettysburg
Hours before the snow began to fall, a 10-year-old boy apparently took his 6-year-old brother on a holiday joy ride in the wrong direction throughout Gettysburg on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers first noticed the children in the 2005 Ford Explorer as it was traveling west...
Man killed while driving after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Person wounded in York County shooting
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
Coroner called to Lancaster County crash on Cains Road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a crash that happened in Salisbury Township. According to emergency dispatch, the accident happened on the 500 block of Cains Rd. at around 1:34 p.m. The Lancaster County Coroner has been called to the scene of the crash.
Central Pa. police officers save woman who accidentally drove car into pond: video
Manheim Township police saved a woman who became trapped in her car Thursday after accidentally driving into a local pond. The 59-year-old Lancaster woman misjudged a turn before ending up in the pond around 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road, police said. Officers Kyle...
York shooting at West Princess Street
There was a shooting at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue in York city after 11 p.m. Sunday night. It is unknown how many victims there are in this shooting. We are unsure of their conditions currently. No arrests have been made. Stay tuned for more info.
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.
Cold case cracked: Woman arrested in the 1987 killing of husband
An arrest has been made in the death of Carl Jarvis — 35 years after the killing. Judith Ann Jarvis, the wife of the victim, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with murder. The arrest was announced the same day at a press conference in New Bloomfield. On Aug....
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Watch Police Rescue Woman Trapped In Car Sinking Into Freezing Pond In Manheim Twp. (VIDEO)
While people were being advised to stay off the roads due to a snowstorm police officers in Lancaster County were jumping to a pond to rescue a woman trapped in a quickly submerging car— and you can watch the entire rescue which was captured on a bodycam. Manheim Township...
Amber Alert Issued For Missing Child
BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police say the missing one-year-old has been located unharmed.Around 4:30a.m. an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child.Police had been looking for Dariel Williams who was believed to be driving a white 2019 Kia Optima with Maryland plates 9EN8081.
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
VIDEO: Manheim Township officers rescue woman from sinking car
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Manheim Township officers are being credited with rescuing a woman from a drowning car. According to Manheim Township Police, on Thursday night at 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a car that drove into a pond.
Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
Pickup truck crashes into building in Arendtsville, Adams County
ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a building early Friday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street in Arendtsville. A viewer shared a picture from the scene that showed extensive damage to the vehicle and building. You...
