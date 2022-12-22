Read full article on original website
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday season
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on Facebook
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the public
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in Arkansas
Kait 8
JHS alum Kevin Pointer records tackle Friday in Wake Forest bowl win
TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native made the box score in bowl season. Kevin Pointer recorded a tackle on Friday as Wake Forest won the Gasparilla Bowl. The Demon Deacons beat Missouri 27-17 to cap a 8-5 season. Pointer made the stop in the 4th quarter. The Jonesboro High...
Winter road conditions at 2 p.m. Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
Kait 8
Lyon College honors first active-duty ROTC graduate
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Lyon College’s ROTC has a new face entering the field. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Fighting Scots detachment held its second commission ceremony of the year. “This program was initiated at Lyon in 2019 forming an affiliate unit of the Arkansas State ROTC Red...
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
Woman experiencing frozen pipes, as central Arkansas plumbers seeing rise in calls due to cold temperatures
Central Arkansas plumbers are having their phones ring off the hook with people in need to fix their pipes due to the temperature plunge Thursday night.
Kait 8
Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta. Lights of the Delta was established in 1995 and started with the idea to decorate Main Street in Blytheville. Since then it has become one of the biggest light displays in all of the mid-south.
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A quick-moving system with limited moisture may give us just enough snow early Monday morning to put a coating of snowfall across Region 8. Even though this will not be much snow, there could be some minor travel issues in some areas.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 18 - 24:. 1. Several students taken to hospital after eating 'gummies' at Arkansas elementary school. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several Jonesboro Public School students were transported to the...
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
Little Rock woman wins $390K in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Five winning numbers resulted in a Little Rock woman bringing home a check for $390,000 in the Lucky for Life lottery.
Guy Fieri shares his top Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in Arkansas
Guy Fieri has taken the time to get know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
Quatecia Wilson Becomes First Black Female Captain Of The Little Rock Arkansas Fire Department
Quatecia Wilson has worked with the Little Rock Fire Department for more than nine years. The post Quatecia Wilson Becomes First Black Female Captain Of The Little Rock Arkansas Fire Department appeared first on NewsOne.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday with dangerously cold temps
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
