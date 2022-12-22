BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta. Lights of the Delta was established in 1995 and started with the idea to decorate Main Street in Blytheville. Since then it has become one of the biggest light displays in all of the mid-south.

BLYTHEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO