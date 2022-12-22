ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Lyon College honors first active-duty ROTC graduate

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Lyon College’s ROTC has a new face entering the field. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Fighting Scots detachment held its second commission ceremony of the year. “This program was initiated at Lyon in 2019 forming an affiliate unit of the Arkansas State ROTC Red...
BATESVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
Kait 8

State trooper unit damaged in crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta. Lights of the Delta was established in 1995 and started with the idea to decorate Main Street in Blytheville. Since then it has become one of the biggest light displays in all of the mid-south.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Helping you plan your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A quick-moving system with limited moisture may give us just enough snow early Monday morning to put a coating of snowfall across Region 8. Even though this will not be much snow, there could be some minor travel issues in some areas.
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 18 - 24:. 1. Several students taken to hospital after eating 'gummies' at Arkansas elementary school. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several Jonesboro Public School students were transported to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy