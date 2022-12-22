ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Report: Rival execs see Trae Young requesting trade if Hawks' struggles continue

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOb75_0jrdY2aV00

Is Hawks star Trae Young growing restless in Atlanta?

That is the belief of rival executives, according to a new report.

Young "could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn't make inroads come postseason time," Chris Haynes of Bleach Report reported .

The Hawks are off to a disappointing 16-16 start, good for eighth place in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday action. Their loss on Wednesday to the Bulls was a heartbreaker, sealed by a buzzer-beating putback jumper by Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu.

Atlanta's underwhelming performance comes after an offseason highlighted by the promising acquisition of Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

Injuries to the starting lineup have been a factor, with Murray, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela all missing time due to various ailments of late. Key reserve Bogdan Bogdanovic debuted this month after missing the start of the season due to offseason knee surgery.

Still, according to Haynes, Young is a fierce competitor with "a strong desire to win big in this league."

Haynes' report comes a day after a major shakeup to the Hawks' front office was announced. Former president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk was reassigned to an adviser role, while general manager Landry Fields took over Schlenk's old job.

Under Young's current contract extension, which was finalized in August 2021, the 24-year-old two-time All-Star would be a free agent after the 2026-27 season. However, the deal includes an early termination option after 2025-26.

Haynes' sources are gathered at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding

When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larry Brown Sports

Nets fans had savage chant for Jordan Poole

Brooklyn Nets fans added insult to Jordan Poole’s (prior) injury this week. Video went viral on Thursday of a savage chant that Nets fans serenaded the Golden State Warriors guard Poole with during their game at Barclays Center the night before. As Poole shot free throws in the second half, he heard, “Draymond punched you,”... The post Nets fans had savage chant for Jordan Poole appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team

Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

NBA Christmas: Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic headline top performers; LeBron James hat tip in defeat

The NBA's five-game Christmas schedule is in the books, and it finished with a bang as the Denver Nuggets needed overtime to outlast the visiting Phoenix Suns, 128-125. In the day's opener, the 76ers dominated the second half to defeat the Knicks, 119-112, which was followed by the Mavericks taking out the Lakers, 124-115, behind a 51-point third quarter. The Boston Celtics ran away from the Milwaukee Bucks with a 139-118 win, and the depleted Golden State Warriors made a statement with a 123-109 victory over the full-strength Memphis Grizzlies.
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks host the Knicks

New York Knicks (18-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against New York. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 13-5 in home games. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Audacy

Audacy

65K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy