Colorado State

-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: BanksPhotos (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:

Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere.

Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to -60° through Friday morning.

I-25 Urban Corridor: Wind chills of -25° to -40° through Friday morning

Foothills: Wind chills of -15° to -35° degrees through Friday evening

Mountains: Wind chills of -25° to -45° through Friday evening

Mountain Valleys: Wind chills of -15° to -30° through Friday evening

Western Colorado: Wind chills of 0° to -25° through Friday morning

Following along with winter weather alerts and advisories in your specific area on the National Weather Service website here.

