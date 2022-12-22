Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activates to Level 3-State of Emergency
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated to a Level 3-State of Emergency as an arctic blast takes hold of the state. TEMA's designation means "a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued." As a result,...
WTVCFOX
TEMA: Tennessee electrical infrastructure 'has never seen this demand' before
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Amidst the freezing temperatures, Patrick Sheehan, Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) told FOX 17 News that the load on the electrical infrastructure across the state is unprecedented. Friday morning, TEMA issued a Level 3 State of Emergency for the state of Tennessee.
