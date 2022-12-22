Read full article on original website
Related
7 Reasons You Should Consider Cork Flooring for Basements
When I bought the house I now live in, it featured a recently-built addition with an unfinished interior. The foundation was an on-grade concrete slab. My business partner and I, after considerable discussion, decided to install cork flooring. That was, in retrospect, the Best. Decision. Ever. As a flooring guy,...
BHG
How to Build Laundry Room Shelves
From detergent to dryer sheets and baskets of clean clothes, there’s no shortage of items to shuffle and store in your laundry room, which is exactly why shelving is crucial. Furthermore, DIY laundry room shelves add display space to showcase your personal style. If your home’s builder didn’t deem...
Houseplants that keep mold and condensation away in a house
Winter makes houses prone to mold and condensation, which can dampen their appearance and cause unpleasant odors. Although air-purifying or recirculating systems can solve the issue, they are quite expensive.
How To Clean an Outdoor Fire Pit
When was the last time you cleaned your fire pit? For most people, that answer is probably never. "Everyone should clean outdoor fire pits," says Tim Jankowski, president of Aladdin's Cleaning and Restoration and an expert in fire prevention. That's because dirty fire pits harbor flammable debris that can build up over time.
How to Soundproof a Basement Ceiling
When an unfinished basement becomes living space, the effect of sound from upstairs on those downstairs — and vice versa — is often overlooked. The TV sound system in an upstairs living room sounds amazing, but not if you’re trying to work in your basement office. Same if you’re trying to sleep on the first floor when there’s a big game on the basement TV.
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
How to keep pipes from freezing in the winter and what to do when your pipes are frozen
With temperatures dropping, pipes most susceptible to freezing include those in basements, garages, crawlspaces, and other rooms with outside walls.
7 ways to stay warm when you lose heat in your home
How to stay warm when you lose heat in your home, including sealing up doors, closing curtains and blinds, bundling up, staying hydrated and more.
Woman shares simple hack to heat up your room without turning the heating on
With energy bills and the cost of living soaring this winter, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money where we can. When it comes to energy bills, simple tricks and tips to minimise how much energy we're using can make a big difference to the bills.
Neighborhood Shuns Family for Purchasing a New Home That Blocks Sunlight From a Family’s Garden
Purchasing a home is often a daunting task. There are many different things to worry about, including what your new neighbors will be like. That's why some people recommend that people speak to their potential neighbors before purchasing a home.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
I’m an energy expert – exact temperature to run your thermostat and when to run water heater to save money this winter
THERE may be a way for residents in some states to save money on their utility bills while still keeping their living spaces warm this winter. According to utility experts in Austin, Texas, residents should make a few specific adjustments to save money while staying comfortable. The information comes after...
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
So Apparently Flex Seal Works Amazingly at Preventing Your Household Items From Shedding
The viral hack we never knew we needed!
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
What Happens to Your House if You Don't Turn the Heating On?
Amid the cost of living crisis, Americans are choosing to keep their heating off. But, could it cause damage to your home?
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Family Handyman
42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0