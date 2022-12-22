ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

7 Reasons You Should Consider Cork Flooring for Basements

When I bought the house I now live in, it featured a recently-built addition with an unfinished interior. The foundation was an on-grade concrete slab. My business partner and I, after considerable discussion, decided to install cork flooring. That was, in retrospect, the Best. Decision. Ever. As a flooring guy,...
BHG

How to Build Laundry Room Shelves

From detergent to dryer sheets and baskets of clean clothes, there’s no shortage of items to shuffle and store in your laundry room, which is exactly why shelving is crucial. Furthermore, DIY laundry room shelves add display space to showcase your personal style. If your home’s builder didn’t deem...
Family Handyman

How To Clean an Outdoor Fire Pit

When was the last time you cleaned your fire pit? For most people, that answer is probably never. "Everyone should clean outdoor fire pits," says Tim Jankowski, president of Aladdin's Cleaning and Restoration and an expert in fire prevention. That's because dirty fire pits harbor flammable debris that can build up over time.
Family Handyman

How to Soundproof a Basement Ceiling

When an unfinished basement becomes living space, the effect of sound from upstairs on those downstairs — and vice versa — is often overlooked. The TV sound system in an upstairs living room sounds amazing, but not if you’re trying to work in your basement office. Same if you’re trying to sleep on the first floor when there’s a big game on the basement TV.
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

