Mississippi State

WLOX

Pipe-bursting freeze again tonight

Temperatures fell below freezing this morning, and the highs will likely stay below freezing today. The winds are whipping out of the north between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a hard freeze warning through Monday morning. Also, a wind chill advisory today through Saturday morning at 10 AM. Low temperatures will drop all the way into the teens and 20s over the next three night with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Today will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. Wind chills during the day today could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, a gradual warm-up next week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today

Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day temps cold, but warming slightly

Maybe it’s not a white Christmas for most of Mississippi, but it sure is a cold one!. The National Weather service says Saturday’s weather should bring temperatures just over freezing in some areas, and the wind will be a little less strong and biting. Partly cloudy skies through...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Four nights of pipe-bursting cold expected; some below freezing for 24-36 consecutive hours

Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Still cold, but perfect traveling weather for Santa

Don’t worry about Santa Claus… he’s made for this weather! Many of the rest of us will have another frigid day to finish last minute shopping today. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued the Jolly Elf full credentials for flying across our state later tonight while the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security has an alert out against the Grinch. Both agencies have Facebook posts that children would enjoy seeing if they haven’t already.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: It’s go time for extreme cold

Today is the final day for everyone across Mississippi to be ready for extreme cold heading our way just in time for the Christmas weekend. Hopefully, steps have already been completed to protect people, homes, pets, pipes, and plants. Today is a great time to be sure neighbors and family are prepared if they possibly need some help.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Dangerous temps settle across the state

Although we’ve had some fun with falling iguanas and chances for snow over the past few days, there is no joking about today’s weather. Hypothermia is a real threat to people and animals today and the next few days. If you’re finishing up Christmas shopping, traveling, or outside for any amount of time, be sure you have on several layers of warm clothing, gloves, and anything else necessary. Animals should be inside a home or warm shelter. If they’re outside, be certain you check their water often so it doesn’t freeze. Parts of our state won’t go above freezing until Christmas Day.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Cold weather tips: how to dress, prepare your home and vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The brutal temperatures and wind chills across Central Mississippi are expected to continue throughout the holiday weekend. Expect it to feel much colder with wind chills in the 10s and single digits as north winds gust as high as 25 miles per hour. Every part of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi's capital city under boil water alert

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi's capital city faces more water woes on Christmas. The city issued a boil water alert late in the morning because of multiple water line breaks believed to have been caused by the cold weather. Even when water pressure is back to normal, the city...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT suspends work, offers tips for holiday travel

‘Tis the season for holiday travel. With more vehicles on the highways, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants to help keep your holidays merry and bright by limiting travel delays caused by highway construction and offering a few holiday travel tips. MDOT will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

