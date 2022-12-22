Read full article on original website
Mississippi Skies: More snow, ice possible for parts of Mississippi Monday
A warming trend is on its way to Mississippi, but first some parts of the state must deal with one more visit of wintry weather from the arctic system that arrived at the end of last week. It’s hard to believe snow showers and freezing rain are possible for northern...
WLOX
Pipe-bursting freeze again tonight
Temperatures fell below freezing this morning, and the highs will likely stay below freezing today. The winds are whipping out of the north between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a hard freeze warning through Monday morning. Also, a wind chill advisory today through Saturday morning at 10 AM. Low temperatures will drop all the way into the teens and 20s over the next three night with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Today will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. Wind chills during the day today could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, a gradual warm-up next week.
Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today
Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day temps cold, but warming slightly
Maybe it’s not a white Christmas for most of Mississippi, but it sure is a cold one!. The National Weather service says Saturday’s weather should bring temperatures just over freezing in some areas, and the wind will be a little less strong and biting. Partly cloudy skies through...
WLOX
Four nights of pipe-bursting cold expected; some below freezing for 24-36 consecutive hours
Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
Mississippi Skies: Still cold, but perfect traveling weather for Santa
Don’t worry about Santa Claus… he’s made for this weather! Many of the rest of us will have another frigid day to finish last minute shopping today. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued the Jolly Elf full credentials for flying across our state later tonight while the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security has an alert out against the Grinch. Both agencies have Facebook posts that children would enjoy seeing if they haven’t already.
Mississippi Skies: It’s go time for extreme cold
Today is the final day for everyone across Mississippi to be ready for extreme cold heading our way just in time for the Christmas weekend. Hopefully, steps have already been completed to protect people, homes, pets, pipes, and plants. Today is a great time to be sure neighbors and family are prepared if they possibly need some help.
Mississippi Skies: Dangerous temps settle across the state
Although we’ve had some fun with falling iguanas and chances for snow over the past few days, there is no joking about today’s weather. Hypothermia is a real threat to people and animals today and the next few days. If you’re finishing up Christmas shopping, traveling, or outside for any amount of time, be sure you have on several layers of warm clothing, gloves, and anything else necessary. Animals should be inside a home or warm shelter. If they’re outside, be certain you check their water often so it doesn’t freeze. Parts of our state won’t go above freezing until Christmas Day.
WDAM-TV
Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of freezing temperatures moving across Mississippi, the threat of a power outage increases. Pine Belt power companies publish ongoing outages on their websites, where you can also report an outage if one occurs in your area. Below are links to outage maps...
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
WAPT
Winter winds left thousands of metro residents without power as temperatures dropped
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Thousands of Mississippians were without power Thursday night into Friday due to high winds frim the winter weather. According to Entergy Mississippi, the outages are scattered. Entergy personnel said they are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service but there could...
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
WLBT
Cold weather tips: how to dress, prepare your home and vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The brutal temperatures and wind chills across Central Mississippi are expected to continue throughout the holiday weekend. Expect it to feel much colder with wind chills in the 10s and single digits as north winds gust as high as 25 miles per hour. Every part of...
Mississippi Skies: Finish prep today before extreme temps arrive in state
Today is the last day before the generational cold weather arrives. As Mississippians complete preparations mentioned earlier this week for pipes, homes, and vehicles, animals should also be made ready before tomorrow. Leaf River Veterinary Services near Taylorsville offered several suggestions:. – Bring pets inside if possible. – If it’s...
Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
wtva.com
Mississippi's capital city under boil water alert
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi's capital city faces more water woes on Christmas. The city issued a boil water alert late in the morning because of multiple water line breaks believed to have been caused by the cold weather. Even when water pressure is back to normal, the city...
How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
desotocountynews.com
MDOT suspends work, offers tips for holiday travel
‘Tis the season for holiday travel. With more vehicles on the highways, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants to help keep your holidays merry and bright by limiting travel delays caused by highway construction and offering a few holiday travel tips. MDOT will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway...
