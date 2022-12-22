ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season. Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Texas A&M DB announces ACC transfer after season with Aggies

Former Texas A&M DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has found a new home. After a year in College Station, the Georgia native is headed to Louisville to continue his college football career. Groves-Killebrew made the announcement Friday on social media. Out of North Cobb High School, Groves-Killebrew was a blue-chip prospect. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

No Mass Exodus: Texas A&M Football’s No. 1 class is just fine

Texas A&M football had no mass exodus from the Transfer Portal this offseason. That No. 1 class from last year is looking just fine. When Texas A&M Football bottomed out with a 5-7 record and no bowl appearance, rumors of a devastating demise via the Transfer Portal were everyone. The No. 1 class that the Aggies had “bought” surely wouldn’t stick around following one of college football’s most disappointing seasons in recent history, right?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION

The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL

An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
CALDWELL, TX
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy