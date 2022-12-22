Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season. Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas A&M DB announces ACC transfer after season with Aggies
Former Texas A&M DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has found a new home. After a year in College Station, the Georgia native is headed to Louisville to continue his college football career. Groves-Killebrew made the announcement Friday on social media. Out of North Cobb High School, Groves-Killebrew was a blue-chip prospect. The...
No Mass Exodus: Texas A&M Football’s No. 1 class is just fine
Texas A&M football had no mass exodus from the Transfer Portal this offseason. That No. 1 class from last year is looking just fine. When Texas A&M Football bottomed out with a 5-7 record and no bowl appearance, rumors of a devastating demise via the Transfer Portal were everyone. The No. 1 class that the Aggies had “bought” surely wouldn’t stick around following one of college football’s most disappointing seasons in recent history, right?
fox26houston.com
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family...
kwhi.com
AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION
The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
Woman arrested for stabbing man while wrapping Christmas presents in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was arrested for stabbing a man while wrapping presents, according to a report from the College Station Police Department. According to police, Shania Ross stabbed a man following an argument that took place at her residence. Authorities say, Ross and the...
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
KBTX.com
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
247Sports
