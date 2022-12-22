ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago could see a mask advisory return as COVID and flu cases surge

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GvQT_0jrdQ1zS00

Chicago could see a mask advisory return as COVID and flu cases surge 01:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago could soon be issuing a mask advisory, as cases of COVID and the flu continue to surge.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said right now, Chicago is at what the CDC defines as "medium level" of COVID-19 transmission. She said the city will likely reach the "high level" within the next two weeks.

When that happens, she will issue an advisory recommending everyone wear a mask indoor public spaces.

Lightfoot, who just tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said wearing masks and getting your updated booster shots could be a matter of life or death for some Chicagoans.

If you don't want to brave the cold, the city is offering to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to your home, for free. To make an appointment, visit Chicago.gov/athome or call 311.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection

Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More than 200 Southwest flights canceled at Midway Airport at start of busy travel week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The travel nightmare continues on Monday, after a winter storm forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights in and out of Chicago over the past few days, in large part due to a winter storm at the end of last week.While the snow, wind, and frigid temperatures that came through Thursday and Friday are gone, travel trouble continued on Monday, especially for Southwest Airlines passengers.A total of 329 flights have been canceled at the city's airports as of 12:30 p.m. Monday; 102 flights at O'Hare International Airport, and 227 at Midway International Airport, according to Flight Aware.Most of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup begins, overnight snow showers likely

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins in the Chicago area as temperatures are much water, but conditions much wetter this week. Snow showers are likely Sunday night. Expect a minor accumulation of less than an inch west of Chicago. Monday brings morning snow showers and a high temperature of 21 degrees. Temperatures are back to the 40s and 50s from Wednesday to the weekend with rain likely Thursday through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Thawing out this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Off to another cold start, but winds are much calmer and wind chills have improved.Snowy in spots this morning. Minor snow accumulation of a half inch to an inch. The biggest threat will be for slick road conditions. Snow wraps up by the middle of morning as clouds clear out this afternoon.Finally, some movement in the temperature department as highs hit the 20s. The thaw out continues through the rest of the week. Highs by late week in the 50s!  TODAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 21TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDYAND COLD LOW: 9TOMORROW: SUNNY AND NOT AS COLD HIGH: 27
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot

CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Busy travel week ahead; more than 150 flights canceled at O'Hare and Midway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It looks like another busy day of long lines and waiting for travelers at Chicago's airports.The entire weekend was filled with travel trouble for people across the country trying to get to their holiday destinations.Flight Aware shows more than 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed nationwide on Christmas Day.So far Monday morning, 58 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport, and another 99 have been canceled at Midway International Airport.Travel experts have said Monday and Tuesday will be the busiest travel days of the week for the airports, and have suggested travelers book flights on Wednesday or Thursday, if possible.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  A Winter Storm Warning has been extended for for Porter County, Indiana from 9:32 a.m. Christmas Eve to  6:00 a.m. CST Christmas Day. A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued for La Salle County, IL, Kane County, IL, Kankakee County, IL, Newton County, IN, Grundy County, IL, Jasper County, IN, Will County, IL, De Kalb County, IL, Cook County, IL, DuPage County, IL, Kendall County, IL, McHenry County, IL, Lake County, IL, Lake County, IN from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10:00 a.m. CST Sunday.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Airlines cancel more than 700 flights Friday at Chicago airports amid frigid conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm hit the Chicago area and frigid conditions Friday morning are causing airlines to cancel flights at O'Hare and Midway Airports.   As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 426 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport. At Midway International Airport, 304 flights were canceled.Check back for flight cancellation updates.More than 800 flights were canceled Thursday at Chicago airports as the winter storm arrived. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
CHICAGO, IL
bestattractions.org

Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
137K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy