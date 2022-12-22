Read full article on original website
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, Texas
Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
bestattractions.org
Wonderful places to visit in Austin, Texas
If you’re planning to visit Austin, Texas, you’ll be happy to know there are a lot of things to do. You’ll find something you love, whether you’re into art, music, or even outdoor recreation. The Austin Museum of Art is one of the most famous places...
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
St. Elmo Brewing to Open Significant Second Location
Construction is estimated to cost around $4,500,000 and will span around 13,472 square feet.
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
The Best Pizza Places In Austin
From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CBS Austin
One of the last homes in Rainey Street District listed for $10M
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the last houses in the Rainey Street District has been listed on the market for an asking price of $10 million. According to the Zillow listing, the house's address is 701 River Street. The listing says the 940-square-foot one-bedroom one-bathroom home was built in 1945.
Local jewelers Anvil + Aura use the natural world to give custom designs life
From Left: Anvil Aura shop owners Andrea Moore and Tiva Rose opened their custom jewelry store in the Hill Country Galleria in May 2020. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Customized handmade jewelry store Anvil + Aura in the Hill Country Galleria is owned by two Austin women who have decades of combined experience in designing and creating jewelry.
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
City of Georgetown, Williamson County offers Christmas tree recycling
The city of Georgetown and Williamson County are offering tree recycling services, starting Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Once the holidays are over, the city of Georgetown and Williamson County will be offering tree-recycling services starting Dec. 26. The city of Georgetown is encouraging residents to recycle trees, boxes and wrapping...
proclaimerscv.com
Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin
According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
Little Land of Austin offers pediatric therapy, recreation in The Domain
The business also offers art and music classes as well as camps and parents night out. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Little Land of Austin, a business that provides pediatric therapy and a play gym, opened in August at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 128, Austin, at The Domain near Jump Gymnastics. Little...
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
Frozen pipes keep plumbers and firefighters busy every year.
KWTX
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
