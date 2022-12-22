Read full article on original website
Whitewater: City to collect Christmas trees Jan. 3, 10
Whitewater Department of Public Works employees will collect Christmas trees Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to a recent news release. Residents are asked to place their trees on the terrace in front of their homes by 5 a.m. Residents may also schedule a pickup by calling the...
Foundation offers 2023 list of scholarships available to Fort students
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has announced that it is accepting online applications for a variety of scholarships available to Fort Atkinson students. Eleven scholarships are available to high school graduating seniors without regard to field of study, according to a recent news release. Each scholarship has additional requirements. For...
Whitewater: With non-candidacy declaration deadline looming, school board incumbent offers ‘no comment’ about spring election run
Whitewater Unified School District Board of Education incumbent Thayer Coburn, updating Fort Atkinson Online through email Friday, said he has not filed notification of non-candidacy with the district. While he acknowledged Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline to file a declaration of non-candidacy, he also pointed to a deadline for candidates, including...
Happy holiday!
Happy holidays to all of our readers from Fort Atkinson Online. Last year at this time, Fort Atkinson Online was enjoying readership of approximately 35,000 monthly. This year, we are typically between 65,000 and 70,000. We most humbly and graciously consider you, our readers, our most precious year-round gift. For...
Gift of music brought on stage during Fort Winter Holiday Concert
Fort Atkinson High School presented its Winter Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 11, in the school’s Performing Arts Center. Participating were the Blackhawk Chorale, Chamber Choir, Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. In addition to the student musicians, the concert featured music educators Bill Callaway, Kiah Snow...
