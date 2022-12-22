ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

atlantanewsfirst.com

South Fulton police seize drugs in early morning raid

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police seized a “large quantity” of drugs during a morning raid Dec. 21. The raid was the result of a year-long investigation. Police entered a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place and seized drugs and handguns. In total,...
YAHOO!

Gunman, accomplice sentenced to prison for fatal shooting during robbery at downtown St. Paul hotel

The shooter and an accomplice in the killing of a White Bear Lake man during a botched robbery at a downtown St. Paul hotel last year were sentenced to prison this week. Ramsey County District Judge Timothy Mulrooney sentenced Anthony Melvin Lamont Curtis Pryor to 128 months Tuesday for last year’s death of 37-year-old Alexander Christoff, who prosecutors say was lured to the hotel by a prostitute.
SAINT PAUL, MN
41nbc.com

Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Saks trailer fire leads to discovery of one dead

Dec. 24—An early morning fire at a mobile home in Saks led to the discovery of a deceased man, officials say. Fire responders received a call about a fire at the 300 block of East Glade Road in Saks at approximately 2:20 this morning. Upon their arrival, they discovered the remains of a man tentatively identified as Jack Stewart, 58, of Saks, said Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price.
SAKS, AL
Times Leader

Police arrest two women on felony assault charges

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two women after they pistol-whipped, poured bleach and kicked a woman in a third-floor hallway of the Sherman Hills apartment high rise late Monday night. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the high rise where they detected a strong odor of bleach and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YAHOO!

New York man charged with murdering his mother in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK - A son was charged two days before Christmas with murdering his mother. Jason Gordon, 41, of New York has been charged with murdering his mother, Carmen Gordon, 68, at a Cozzens Court residence, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Cozzens Court is in the Crosspointe community off...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
KXAN

Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Center Square

5 convicted in cocaine, COVID fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – Five people have been convicted on charges related to a $1.4 million scheme to take Paycheck Protection Program funds for a fake business while selling cocaine. In 2020, Jemar Mason, a convicted drug offender from Grand Rapids, joined a scheme with four other people: Andre Jackson, a corrupt former police officer from Georgia, Jackson’s “accountant,” a local used-car salesman, and a local cocaine user named David Kurbanov. ...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap. “Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King. Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors...
GEORGIA STATE
aldailynews.com

Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE

