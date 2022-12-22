ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

KXAN

APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City sales tax revenue described as a roller coaster since 2020

According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the total sales tax collection in fiscal year 2021-22 has increased by 6.1%. (Community Impact staff) Sales tax revenue for the city of New Braunfels has gone through a bit of a roller coaster ride, from a period of economic resilience during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to other factors this year causing a fall in revenue, city officials said.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin's 2022 in review

Here are some photos from a few of the year's biggest stories, including downtown Austin's changing skyline, tornadoes in Round Rock, the Austin Police Department's newest cadet class and Tesla's completed gigafactory. (Jay Jones, Falcon Sky Photography/Community Impact) For the final episode of the Austin Breakdown in 2022, Olivia sits...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KBTX.com

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX
