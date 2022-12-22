Read full article on original website
The Wacked Out Weiner serves up tasty twist on a bun in New Braunfels
Mac and cheese and bacon on a crunchy hot dog.
KXAN
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
MuySA: San Antonio’s dedication to illegally popping fireworks
We go all out, San Antonio.
City sales tax revenue described as a roller coaster since 2020
According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the total sales tax collection in fiscal year 2021-22 has increased by 6.1%. (Community Impact staff) Sales tax revenue for the city of New Braunfels has gone through a bit of a roller coaster ride, from a period of economic resilience during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to other factors this year causing a fall in revenue, city officials said.
City of Georgetown, Williamson County offers Christmas tree recycling
The city of Georgetown and Williamson County are offering tree recycling services, starting Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Once the holidays are over, the city of Georgetown and Williamson County will be offering tree-recycling services starting Dec. 26. The city of Georgetown is encouraging residents to recycle trees, boxes and wrapping...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
Former SMPD officer shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning
A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.
Austin's 2022 in review
Here are some photos from a few of the year's biggest stories, including downtown Austin's changing skyline, tornadoes in Round Rock, the Austin Police Department's newest cadet class and Tesla's completed gigafactory. (Jay Jones, Falcon Sky Photography/Community Impact) For the final episode of the Austin Breakdown in 2022, Olivia sits...
Texas law enforcement looking for missing 24-year-old man out of San Antonio
Law enforcement are asking for your help finding Malik Johnson, reported missing out of San Antonio.
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
KBTX.com
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
Arrest made after string of robberies across Austin
In Travis County court documents filed Monday, a man was charged in connection to a string of robberies between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
KENS 5
San Antonio restaurants to take friends, family to | Neighborhood Eats
Wanting to impress your friends and family by taking them to a cool spot to eat? Here some ideas.
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
kut.org
Some Central Texans spent the day without heat amid freezing temperatures
Some Atmos Energy customers continued to be without heat Friday evening amid freezing temperatures. Residents in parts of Leander, Cedar Park, Lago Vista, Round Rock, Hutto and Sun City have been complaining on social media since the morning about the lack of natural gas service from the company. Sunnie Fox...
