Elizabeth, NJ

Oakdale police officer charged with harassing surveillance subject

An Oakdale police officer made a series of harassing phone calls while doing surveillance on a man with a felony arrest warrant, leading the man to become paranoid and go outside his home with a shotgun, according to charges filed Friday. Charles Anthony Nelson, 41, of St. Paul, was charged...
OAKDALE, NY
20 single-family homes may be built on former Middletown school property

Dec. 25—A former school property may become site for 20 new homes in Middletown. City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would approve an agreement with Ohio Regional Contractors for the sale of city-owned property at 2701 Central Ave., formerly Roosevelt Elementary School. The company is expected to build up to 20 single-family homes on the property.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ

