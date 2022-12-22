Dec. 25—A former school property may become site for 20 new homes in Middletown. City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would approve an agreement with Ohio Regional Contractors for the sale of city-owned property at 2701 Central Ave., formerly Roosevelt Elementary School. The company is expected to build up to 20 single-family homes on the property.

