Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
See Margot Robbie as 'Barbie' in movie's teaser trailer: Watch here
The teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie shows Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling transformed into Barbie and Ken.
The Avatar Sequel’s Worst Character Actually Does the Film a Service
This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
BBC
Ana de Armas fans told they can sue over Yesterday trailer
Film studio Universal can be sued for false advertising after fans complained a movie trailer was misleading, a US judge has ruled. Two fans of the actress Ana de Armas filed a lawsuit in January after renting the 2019 film Yesterday. The actress was seen in the trailer, but the...
Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
Black Adam Is Crushing On HBO Max Now That It’s Free Streaming, But It May Be Too Little Too Late
Black Adam is now on HBO Max, and while a lot of people are watching it on the platform, it might be too little too late for this corner of the DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Following Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Reunion, Harrison Ford Praised Ke Huy Quan's Performance In Everything Everywhere All At Once
Harrison Ford praised Key Huy Quan for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once after reuniting recently for the first time since Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
NBC News
Rare footage of moose losing its antlers goes viral
When a snowstorm headed toward Alaska the evening of Dec. 15, Tyra Bogert headed to her sister’s house in case the power went out. As she scrolled through TikTok with her niece, she noticed a notification from her Ring camera. The camera, set up at her front door, had...
toofab.com
Twister Sequel 'Twisters' Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
It will open against a Transformers flick and a week before Marvel's Thunderbolts. The 1996 blockbuster movie "Twister" is finally getting a long-awaited sequel, titled "Twisters," barreling into theaters Summer 2024. Universal Pictures announced this week that the film will be released on July 19, 2024. As it stands, the...
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries long-term boyfriend Julien Solomita
Former YouTuber Jenna Mourey, known by her channel name Jenna Marbles, has tied the knot with Julien Solomita, according to an Instagram post from her long-time partner.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
BBC
Film lookahead: 23 highlights to look out for in 2023
Films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion and, more recently, Avatar: The Way of Water have seen huge box office figures in 2022. That's the good news for film fans and the cinema industry. The bad news is that this year's audience numbers still aren't close to pre-pandemic...
ComicBook
Black Adam HBO Max Release Date Revealed
The Dwayne Johnson-starring DC film Black Adam will be arriving on HBO Max in one week. Movies released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures typically wind up on HBO Max a few weeks or months after their premiere. The streaming service allows another opportunity and avenue for fans to watch their favorite films either for a second or third time, or for the first time if they skipped theaters. Black Adam landed in theaters on October 21, and it was only a matter of time before HBO Max got its streaming hands on it. December 16th is the date Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam make their HBO Max debut.
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
Party Down Revival Gets Premiere Date at Starz — Plus, See (Most of) the Catering Crew Reunite in a New Teaser
Are we having fun yet… again? The cult hit comedy Party Down has booked a new gig at Starz: The revived Season 3 will premiere Friday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. We also have a new teaser for the revival below, with original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen unpacking Champagne and dropping confetti — and Scott’s frustrated actor Henry uttering his famous catchphrase, “Are we having fun yet?” Season 3 brings back most of the original cast, minus Lizzy Caplan, who played Casey on the original 2009-10 Starz run. The comedy...
I’ll Say It: Emily Cooper Is Bad at Her Job
Emily in Paris is a modern fairy tale: Emily Cooper, a bright-eyed marketing prodigy from Chicago, transfers to Paris and takes the French division of her company by storm. She introduces the team to the brave, not-so-new world of social media, lands several massive new clients, and consistently comes up with thrilling new ideas right in the nick of time.
Chris Rock's Live Netflix Comedy Special Gets Release Date
Chris Rock will be going live on Netflix in just a couple of months. Billed as the “first-ever Netflix live streamed global event,” the comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will stream live on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT from Baltimore, Maryland, it was announced on Sunday. Additional details will be unveiled soon. When news of the event first broke in November 2022, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said in a statement, “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We’re thrilled the entire world will...
