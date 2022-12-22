Read full article on original website
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
