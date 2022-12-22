ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
MARION, IA

