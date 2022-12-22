ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
oceancity.com

New Councilman Will Savage on His Vision for Ocean City

A hard-working and energetic eight-year-old boy carries in luggage and helps with housekeeping at the family business, Ocean City’s Majestic Hotel, along 7th St. and the bustling Boardwalk. After a long day, the 80s kid enjoys the perks of resort living, munching on Thrasher’s fries and riding his bike down the boards into the sunset. That once young boy, Will Savage, now 42, is taking his local pride to City Hall as a Councilman.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 23, 2022

Shantytown Village was developed by Daniel Trimper IV and opened in 1976 next to the Route 50 Bridge in West Ocean City. It was designed to resemble a New England fishing village and was modeled on photos taken by Trimper during a visit to Nantucket Island. It was a popular...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January

Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners

The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured

UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve. UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton officials still unsure about idle equipment compensation

Milton Town Council is seeking additional information before making a decision on a request by contractor Mumford and Miller to compensate the firm for six weeks of idle time on the Magnolia Street drainage and bulkhead project. Mumford and Miller is still working on the $1.2 million project due to...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

MSP Berlin Barrack holds Shop with a Cop event

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police’s Berlin Barracks held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This event gave 30 kids the chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer for holiday gifts. Troopers from the Berlin Barrack joined the OCPD, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Berlin Police Department in getting in the holiday spirit. Kids and their officers took a trip to Walmart where they had $150 to spend on gifts for their families.
BERLIN, MD
delawarepublic.org

Milford electric rates increasing in 2023

Electric prices in the City of Milford are about to rise - again. The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation is increasing its rate by $0.012 per kilowatt-hour for a total of $0.01438 beginning next month. “This is our third power cost adjustment for the year. And this one is in relation...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Code of conduct process works in Sussex

Heading into the new year, Sussex County Council will take another look at its code of conduct. Several residents questioned ethics and conflicts of interest of some of the candidates during this year's Republican primary. But that's nothing new. Complaints have been made over the years about elected officials who...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Chamber’s Holly Festival attracts thousands to Cape Region

The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival, held Dec. 10, attracted thousands of Sussex County residents and visitors from as far away as Ohio. Attendees strolled throughout downtown Milton and enjoyed the convenience of two shoppers’ buses. A new addition to the festival, the buses made stops at three vendor locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall and Milton Public Library, where more than 100 juried artisans and crafters were on hand. At the Milton Historical Society, the chamber offered free fun for children including professional face paintings, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family

The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Kent County Levy Court places moratorium on utilities-scale wind farms

The Kent County Levy Court voted on Tuesday to place a moratorium on the development of new utilities-scale wind farms, continuing an ongoing debate about the use of agricultural land for electricity generation. Levy Court’s discussions about agricultural land use for utilities initially focused on solar parks – namely the...
KENT COUNTY, DE

