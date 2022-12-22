'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source

The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed.

A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.

According to the insider, during a wild night out at the Republic in Charleston, Rose allegedly told Alario he had something to tell her. However, instead of divulging any important information, the South Carolina native leaned in for a kiss, to which the Southern Hospitality star flipped out and allegedly called Rose "fat" and "old."

During the season 8 reunion, the businessman owned up to the indiscretion that was the "straw that broke the camel's back" in his relationship with Green without naming who the female was.

"I don't remember. I already golfed that day and was drunk," Rose told host Andy Cohen of what lead to the attempted kiss. "Craig [Conover] saw me, realized, called Taylor and Taylor dragged me out of the bar."

"I didn't know any of the other stuff until a week later when the girl DM-ed Taylor and said, 'Shep was hitting on me pretty hard,'" Rose continued before Conover added that "the lights were out" in his pal's eyes and he knew Rose "wasn't there" due to his accessible drinking.

After two years of dating, the Appalachian State University alum confirmed her split from the reality star in August after reports surfaced in July that the pair had called it quits. “We are not together,” Green made clear during an episode of What What Happens Live.

“[Shep] refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,” a source spilled at the time. “She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish."

People reported Rose and Green's split in July.