ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaavA_0jrdGmhI00

The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed.

A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjIlU_0jrdGmhI00

According to the insider, during a wild night out at the Republic in Charleston, Rose allegedly told Alario he had something to tell her. However, instead of divulging any important information, the South Carolina native leaned in for a kiss, to which the Southern Hospitality star flipped out and allegedly called Rose "fat" and "old."

Article continues below advertisement

During the season 8 reunion, the businessman owned up to the indiscretion that was the "straw that broke the camel's back" in his relationship with Green without naming who the female was.

"I don't remember. I already golfed that day and was drunk," Rose told host Andy Cohen of what lead to the attempted kiss. "Craig [Conover] saw me, realized, called Taylor and Taylor dragged me out of the bar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfyPe_0jrdGmhI00

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn't know any of the other stuff until a week later when the girl DM-ed Taylor and said, 'Shep was hitting on me pretty hard,'" Rose continued before Conover added that "the lights were out" in his pal's eyes and he knew Rose "wasn't there" due to his accessible drinking.

Shep Rose

  • 'Southern Charm' Stars Shep Rose & Craig Conover Believe Kathryn Dennis Is Her 'Own Worst Enemy'
  • 'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose & GF Taylor Ann Green Split — What Went Wrong?
  • What is the Southern Charm Cast Doing Now?

After two years of dating, the Appalachian State University alum confirmed her split from the reality star in August after reports surfaced in July that the pair had called it quits. “We are not together,” Green made clear during an episode of What What Happens Live.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IP9v_0jrdGmhI00

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

“[Shep] refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,” a source spilled at the time. “She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish."

People reported Rose and Green's split in July.

Comments / 16

AP_001936.85472e47dbda490c984e5c2cf2cf8e7b.1749
2d ago

Shepherd is a man-child, he’ll never grow up he’s as bad as Kathryn’s baby daddy, another privileged man-child. I think they’re called lifetime bachelors.

Reply(1)
10
AP_000072.5d48135cab274bacb7b3d224c335c8d9.0256
2d ago

Shep is not boyfriend or husband material. He’s an elitist who looks down on others when he should be examining his own life and grow up. He would be in trouble if not for mom and dad

Reply
9
Lou 9
2d ago

Lucky for him he hangs out in those upscale snooty downtown bars. If he tried to do that in a regular bar he'd probably wind up missing some teeth or worse. Better hope he never runs out of money.

Reply
4
Related
bravotv.com

Did You Know That Shep Rose and Hannah Ferrier Are Friends?

Plus, the Below Deck Med alum reveals how motherhood has changed the holidays for her. When Southern Charm’s Shep Rose jetted down under, Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier was one of the first friends he spent time with. Even better: They were joined by a very special guest.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
HollywoodLife

‘Winter House’ Exclusive Preview: Paige DeSorbo Reveals Her Fear About Having Kids With Craig Conover

Winter House returns on Dec. 8 with an all-new episode, and as you can see in this EXCLUSIVE preview, the ladies will be discussing their futures and where they see themselves raising kids. In the clip, Amanda Batula starts the discussion when she says, “It’s crazy that we’re almost at the end of this [trip] already. It’s weird. We do s*** like this and one day, we’re going to possibly be someone’s parent.” The girls agree before asking Amanda whether she wants to raise her kids in the suburbs or the city.
bravotv.com

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Weigh In on Paige DeSorbo's Potential Charleston Move

Do the Winter and Summer House cast members see Paige living in the South with Craig Conover? Hear their answer. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have discussed the idea of her moving from New York City to Charleston, South Carolina on more than one occasion, but what do Paige's fellow Summer House cast members Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller think about the idea?
CHARLESTON, SC
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement

Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley Grabs Lunch With Daughter Savannah's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Before He Begins Serving 12 Years Behind Bars

Todd Chrisley seems to be getting in his last goodbyes before he is to report to prison to serve out his 12 years behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best star was seen grabbing lunch with daughter Savannah's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, in Nashville on Wednesday, December 21. The gentlemen weren't joined by any other Chrisley family members while dining at Green Hills Grille, it was reported.According to an eyewitness, the convicted reality star and former flame of his daughter were leaning close as they chatted in what appeared to be a deep, serious conversation — that may have had something to...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

173K+
Followers
6K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy