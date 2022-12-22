Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
What We'll Remember From 2022: Women's Basketball
Now that Brittney Griner is safely home after being detained in Russia, we're looking back at the highlights from this year in the WNBA, college basketball and beyond. As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, story lines and through lines that shaped the year.
UPMATTERS
Looking Back on the Richest Sports Year Ever
Gambling money, streaming money and oil money flowed into sports like never before in 2022. The opportunities in the industry for both paydays and abuse have never been so abundant. As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, story lines and through lines that...
