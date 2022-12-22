Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Jan. 6 report blames Trump, aims to prevent return to power
WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday places the blame for the 2021 Capitol insurrection on one person: Former President Donald Trump. The dense, 814-page document details the findings of the panel’s 18-month investigation, drawing on more than 1,000 witness interviews and more than a million pages of source material. The committee found a “multi-part conspiracy” orchestrated by Trump and his closest allies, all with the aim of overturning his 2020 election defeat. By laying out the extraordinary details the committee is trying to prevent anything similar from ever happening again.
KEYT
Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response
Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump’s violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the Electoral...
KEYT
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump’s voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would’ve called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump’s claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
KEYT
January 6 panelist points to Electoral College reform as next priority to safeguard democracy
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House January 6 select committee, said reforming the Electoral College to ensure the presidential winner reflects the outcome of the popular vote would be the next step to safeguard democracy. “The Electoral College now — which has given us five popular-vote losers as...
KEYT
How the January 6 panel unearthed key details from little-known insiders
The story of January 6 has largely focused on a cast of very prominent characters, including former President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle who have become household names, like his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. But those with notable...
KEYT
China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it
BEIJING (AP) — China has blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat” while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it shows U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that “China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move.” It called the new law a serious political provocation that blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs. President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington on Friday. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the U.S. Congress for “demonstrating the importance it attaches to Taiwan-U.S. relations and strengthening Taiwan’s security.”
KEYT
Jury selection for Proud Boys trial to resume next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants will resume in early January after a holiday break. The judge presiding over the case against the far-right extremist group members questioned prospective jurors for a fifth day on Friday. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has been asking them about their opinions of the Proud Boys and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jury selection is scheduled to resume on Jan. 3. The five Proud Boys members are charged with conspiring to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
KEYT
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government. Netanyahu is set to form...
KEYT
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she’s raising her voice. A conservative Christian and former Ms. South Carolina, Jill was a Republican until last summer, when in the wake of new abortion restrictions in her state, she endured the “excruciating” experience of terminating a pregnancy with a baby who had a severe heart defect.
KEYT
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna issued the ruling Friday after overseeing a trial this month in the case against Republican state Rep. David Eastman. The decision can be appealed. Eastman was sued by Randall Kowalke, who earlier this year filed a challenge to Eastman’s candidacy for the Alaska House with the state Division of Elections. The ruling says Eastman is a member of the organization but hasn’t intended to overthrow the United States government.
KEYT
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese...
KEYT
Spending bill secures funds for Native American health care
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Access to health care for Native Americans across the U.S. will be bolstered with funding included in a government spending bill approved by Congress. The U.S. House passed the measure Friday, avoiding a government shutdown. A coalition of lawmakers from Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico, California and elsewhere fought to include advanced appropriations for the Indian Health Service in the bill, marking a first for the underfunded agency as a way to ensure that services continue in case of potential funding disruptions. With the legislation, IHS joins other federal health care programs that receive advance funding, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Health Administration.
Comments / 0