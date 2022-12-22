Read full article on original website
Russian wheat prices fall on weaker rouble
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week following a weaker rouble currency and high domestic supply amid a record crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that the pace of sea shipping had picked up after storms. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in January were at $307 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russian grain exports rose to 1.1 million tonnes last week from 840,000 tonnes in previous week as the weather in the Black Sea improved after storms, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell by $1 to $307-311 per tonne, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 3.0 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Rains arrived to part of Russia's southern region, a major winter grain producer, last week and more precipitation is expected this week, Sovecon said, signalling improving conditions for the sowings after dry weather. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,375 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,425 rbls/t +350 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 77,175 rbls/t +2,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,600 rbls/t +50 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,150/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,100/t unchanged oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $720.9/t -$25.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 22: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 159.6 105.8 24.6 13.9 15.7 Crop, as of same 126.9 79.1 19.0 16.1 15.8 date in 2021 Yield, 3.44 3.62 3.10 6.03 1.79 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.79 2.84 2.41 5.58 1.65 date in 2021 Harvested area, 46.4 29.3 7.9 2.3 8.8 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.4 27.8 7.9 2.9 9.6 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
GRAINS-Freezing temperatures threaten U.S. wheat, lifting prices
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Friday, gaining for a second consecutive week as frigid temperatures threaten winter wheat crops across the U.S. Plains and into the Midwest. Fresh export activity in soybeans and corn added support, though gains were limited by much-needed rainfall in Argentina...
CBOT soybeans lifts on exports; Argentine forecast caps gains
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday, supported by fresh export sales, although forecasts for rain in Argentina capped gains, analysts said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract firmed 11-1/4 cents to $14.79 a bushel, while March soybeans added 12-1/2 cents to $14.84-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract added 0.30%. * CBOT March soymeal gained $3.00 to $451.30 a ton while nearby January soymeal lifted $3.30 to $455.30 a ton. * January soyoil futures inched up 0.13 cent to 65.93 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 0.64 cent to 64.65 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 124,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said. * Beneficial rains are expected in Argentina, bringing relief to parched farmland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said. * China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, said Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle futures climb; November cattle placements drop
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Friday, as traders anticipated lower November feedlot placements in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on Feed report, released after the market close. The USDA reported feedlot placements in November fell 2% from a year ago. Analysts predicted...
Vietnam 2022 rice exports estimated at 7 million tonnes, up 12.2% - govt
HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports this year are estimated at seven million tonnes, up 12.2%, the government said on Monday. Revenue from rice exports for the year is estimated at $3.5 billion, up 6.4%, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Unlocking the secrets in your soil
Hungry pests and devastating diseases lurking in the soil cost corn and soybean producers billions of dollars annually. Whether it’s soybean cyst nematode (SCN), sudden death syndrome (SDS), or corn rootworms, the decision to protect a crop can be expensive. Because Paul Sittig isn’t usually concerned about SDS, he...
AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms
For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
