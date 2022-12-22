Read full article on original website
NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo say they are investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region. They urged calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks. Tensions have been running high as have concerns about instability. Serbia doesn’t recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed. Fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese...
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The...
China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it
BEIJING (AP) — China has blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat” while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it shows U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that “China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move.” It called the new law a serious political provocation that blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs. President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington on Friday. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the U.S. Congress for “demonstrating the importance it attaches to Taiwan-U.S. relations and strengthening Taiwan’s security.”
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
BAZHOU, China (AP) — As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds. Even as the young go back to work and lines at fever clinics shrink, many of Hebei’s elderly are falling into critical condition. As they overrun ICUs and funeral homes, it could be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of China.
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work. “We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” aid...
UN official, Taliban minister meet on Afghan women NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations says its top official in Kabul has met the Taliban government’s economy minister in the Afghan capital. The meeting on Monday followed a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations, allegedly because some female NGO employees were not wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly. The measure was announced on Saturday and caused widespread condemnation outside Afghanistan. A tweet from the U.N. in Afghanistan said its acting chief urged the economy minister to reverse the ban. Four major aid agencies have stopped their operations in the country because of the ban.
Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters
For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is coming to grips with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker truck explosion. Officials reported on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 15. The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg, on Saturday, sparking flames. Emergency services officials say the tanker exploded as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Authorities say a “fire bomb” from the explosion substantially damaged a hospital about 100 meters (110 yards) away. South Africa’s health minister says three hospital staff members were among those killed. More than 320 people were taken to the damaged hospital.
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace
Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace on Monday, prompting the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters, the country’s defense ministry said. The ministry said South Korea’s military fired shots at the drones, but added it couldn’t confirm whether any drones were shot...
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs. Non-compliance will result in revoking the licenses of said NGOs, the ministry said.
China’s top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar
China’s top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country’s ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that “relevant outbreak information”...
Truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa; 8 killed
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday. Emergency services officials said that the top of the truck scraped a low-lying bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion. Several houses and vehicles have been damaged by the explosion. The tanker was reportedly delivering gas to the nearby O.R. Tambo Memorial Hospital, where some of the injured were treated. Patients in some units at the hospital had to be evacuated because of the explosion and fire. Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg, said the incident will be investigated.
Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays
Twenty-two-month-old Leo hits me playfully with his pillow. “Daddy pillow!” he says proudly. Daddy pillows — or mommy pillows, if it’s mom who’s deployed — are depictions of mom or dad in portable, squeezable and, most importantly, washable form. My kids have one — lots of military kids do — because they’re great for cuddling and pillow fights, especially when your dad is all the way in Qatar, like Leo’s.
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal’s new PM
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of former communist rebels has become Nepal’s new prime minister with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties. The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Sunday after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met her to stake his claim for the prime minister following last month’s elections. Dahal has support of more than half the members of the newly elected House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament. He is likely to take the oath of office on Monday and prove his majority in the 275-member house later in the week. It is Dahal’s third time in power since his Maoist group quit an armed revolt and joined mainstream politics in 2006.
2 shot dead by al-Shabab militants in coastal Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say two people have been shot dead by al-Shabab militants and several houses have been torched in a rural area of coastal Kenya, police have confirmed. The Christmas night attack happened in the Pandaguo area in Lamu county that neighbors Boni forest, where security agencies have been conducting an operation since 2015 to flush out militants in hiding. The forest near the Kenya-Somalia border and the area around has been attacked by al-Shabab militants in the past.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in ‘strike drill’
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island. The incursions were made by 42 J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30...
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight U.S. military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after they were airlifted out of Kabul last year incurred almost $260 million in damages. In some cases, the buildings were left unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made. That’s the conclusion of the Pentagon’s inspector general. Many of those refugees spent months in the temporary housing while they awaited visa processing and resettlement. However, the inspector general said it was not clear in some cases whether all of the expenses reported by the bases were actually tied to the refugees’ stay.
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government. Netanyahu is set to form...
Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports
Almost 250 million people in China may have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate from the nation’s top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported Friday. If correct, the estimate — which CNN cannot independently confirm — would account...
