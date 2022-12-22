ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Stocks plummet as good economic news fuels interest-rate fears

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUImA_0jrdDBGk00

Stocks fell on Thursday, giving back their gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may need to boost interest rates higher.

Usually, good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when anxieties about a potential recession are high. But the reports showing employers laid off fewer workers than expected last week — and that the economy grew more during the third quarter than expected — suggested the Federal Reserve may indeed need to crank rates higher and hold them there for longer to kill off inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 56 points, or 1.4%, to close at 3,823, slipping back into the red for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348 points, or 1%, to 32,028 and the Nasdaq was down 2.2%.

Technology companies had some of the biggest losses. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 4.1% after giving investors a weak financial forecast as it faces a drop in demand. The tech sector has also been among the hardest hit from higher interest rates, which make already high-priced tech stocks seem too expensive.

Used car seller CarMax sank 8.1% after reporting results for its latest quarter that came in far below what analysts were expecting. Car dealers are among the many retailers feeling the squeeze from inflation and consumers shifting spending to cope with high prices.

"The Grinch selloff is firmly in place after Micron delivered a gloomy outlook and as better-than-expected U.S. economic data supported the Fed's case for more ongoing rate increases," wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a Thursday research note.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, held steady at 3.67% from late Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.23% from 4.22%.

Fed stays firm as markets thrash

Trading had been volatile throughout the week as investors grappled with the Fed's resolve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation, along with the risk of a potential recession in 2023.

The latest update from the government shows that the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September. The growth during the third quarter follows a contraction during the first half of the year.

The solid economic update follows a surprisingly strong consumer confidence report on Wednesday. The overall updates remain mixed, though. Last week, the government reported that retail sales fell in November as inflation squeezed consumers. Inflation has been easing, at a relatively slow pace and not enough to convince the Fed to ease off the brakes in its policy to slow the economy.

Comments / 16

Jaysin Sorbet
3d ago

Because a good and strong economy is a bad thing? And we should allow these wall street jerks to dictate that life will just have to suck until they feel like taking their boot off our necks? This 💩 is out of control and we in the know know what their trying to do. Crash the dollar, say they couldn't do anything about it when they intentionally over printed, stole and gifted our wealth to all of their insider friends? And what do they plan to give us in return? A digital currency tied to carbon credits and a social credit score. It is and will be our right a duty to abolish you tyrants along with a long list of alphabet agencies no longer beholden to the will of the people.

Reply
7
Go away now
3d ago

We have a baked potato for president and a congress full of affirmative action hires that couldnt run a lemonade stand in the real world. Im honestly surprised we are not Venezuela yet....

Reply(1)
4
WDC235
3d ago

For those who like to comment about the article without reading. Good economy mean Federal Reserves will continue to increase interest rate to force mass layoffs to "cool the labor market" and drive down wages. It's the Federal Reserve rate to deal with inflation

Reply
3
Related
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
104K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy