Hate crime charges filed in San Francisco Haight District skateboard attack

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man has been charged with assault and committing a hate crime after asking his alleged victim if he was Jewish and then attacking him viciously with a skateboard.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Eduardo Navarro Perez has been charged in the alleged assault with a deadly weapon of a Jewish man on Haight St.

"During the attack, the victim reports that Navarro Perez made disparaging remarks toward Jewish people," prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Navarro Perez has been in custody since his arrest on December 17.

"There is no place for antisemitism, or any crime motivated by hate in San Francisco, in our state or anywhere else," Jenkins said in a news release. "We will do everything in our power to hold Navarro Perez accountable and ensure there are consequences for this attack."

Jenkins office did not disclose the condition of the victim or if he required hospitalization.

Prosecutors sought pre-trial detention of Navarro Perez because of the public safety risk he poses. He faces up to seven years in state prison if convicted and the hate crime allegation is found to be true.

Although charges have been filed, the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call the San Francisco Police Tip line at 415-575-4444.

