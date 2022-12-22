ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Judge hits attorney, ex-employee who sued LSU, Les Miles with $330K+ in sanctions

By By MATT BRUCE - The Advocate
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px2OR_0jrdD4Au00

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge judge has imposed more than $330,000 in sanctions on attorneys of a former LSU athletic administrator, saying they made frivolous claims in a lawsuit against the university and former football coach Les Miles.

The judge also threw out more of the lawsuit's claims, leaving the few remaining accusations on shaky ground.

Sharon Lewis filed suits in both state and federal court last year, claiming coworkers and superiors retaliated against her after she reported to LSU athletic department officials that two former students made sexual harassment allegations against Miles. Miles was the Tigers' football coach at the time and was one of Lewis’ direct supervisors.

Read more on the lawsuit and the judge's ruling from our news partner The Advocate .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Former LSU Tight End Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Kole Taylor has committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers on Christmas Day!. Taylor, a recent LSU transfer, made the announcement on his social media account moments ago. Taylor is a 6’7 250 pound tight end from Grand Junction, Colorado, who recently decided to leave the LSU football program and enter the transfer portal. Taylor then visited Morgantown and has been in contact with Oklahoma State, Oregon State, among several other programs around the country, but West Virginia has made finding a pass-catching tight end a real priority this offseason and Kole Taylor is certainly that!.
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season

The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Willie Sims, member of LSU's 1981 NCAA Final Four team, dies at 64

BATON ROUGE - Willie Sims, a member of LSU's 1981 NCAA Final Four team affectionately known as "Super Sub," has died. He was 64. Saturday, LSU officials announced that Sims passed away Friday following complications from a heart attack earlier this year. He had been hospitalized in Israel since August.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Need to catch a CATS bus? Well, tough luck if you're handicapped

A federal judge in Baton Rouge has ruled that too many of the bus stops for the system that serves the city and Baker are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a ruling that may lead to the Capital Area Transit System addressing the hundreds of dilapidated bus stops and benches scattered across the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up and the case is presented to the district attorney, then a decision will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Retiring WBRZ general manager honored as TV's best

BATON ROUGE – National media trade publication Broadcasting and Cable recognized retiring WBRZ General Manager Rocky Daboval as among the best in the business this week. “This is more of a Lifetime Achievement award for the legendary executive,” the magazine wrote of Daboval, adding his management legacy is “all about relationships.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy