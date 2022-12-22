Judge hits attorney, ex-employee who sued LSU, Les Miles with $330K+ in sanctions

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge judge has imposed more than $330,000 in sanctions on attorneys of a former LSU athletic administrator, saying they made frivolous claims in a lawsuit against the university and former football coach Les Miles.

The judge also threw out more of the lawsuit's claims, leaving the few remaining accusations on shaky ground.

Sharon Lewis filed suits in both state and federal court last year, claiming coworkers and superiors retaliated against her after she reported to LSU athletic department officials that two former students made sexual harassment allegations against Miles. Miles was the Tigers' football coach at the time and was one of Lewis’ direct supervisors.

Read more on the lawsuit and the judge's ruling from our news partner The Advocate .