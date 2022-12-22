Read full article on original website
1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors
Buying shares of a company that makes plastic packaging may not sound like the most exciting investment out there. But there's nothing boring about the kind of returns that Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) could provide to investors over the next few years. The company just initiated its first dividend...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Commerzbank (CRZBY) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Commerzbank AG is a member of our Finance group,...
Wall Street Analysts Think Schlumberger (SLB) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Wall Street Analysts See a 50% Upside in Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) closed the last trading session at $7.86, gaining 7.1% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $11.79 indicates a 50% upside potential.
ARHS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) and Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is a Trending Stock
Energy Fuels (UUUU) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this uranium and vanadium miner and developer have returned -9.4% over the...
What Makes BlackBerry (BB) a New Buy Stock
BlackBerry (BB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Is iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) was launched on 12/08/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been...
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)?
Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due...
Why General Mills (GIS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Are Investors Undervaluing Liberty Energy (LBRT) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Should Value Investors Buy Babcock International Group (BCKIY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Is Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
GSK or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of GSK (GSK) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Infrastructure segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/03/2018. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
SSUMY vs. HON: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Operations sector have probably already heard of Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for...
Is Asure Software (ASUR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Asure...
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
