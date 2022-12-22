ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?

Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
The Independent

Rogue protein that fuels deadliest brain cancers identified by scientists

A rogue protein that fuels the deadliest brain cancers has been identified by scientists in a breakthrough that opens the door to destroy it.Improved therapies are urgently needed for glioblastomas, an aggressive type of brain tumour that is often incurable.Lead author Professor Alea Mills, of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, said: “The aggressiveness of glioblastoma is notorious.“The norm is to do surgery, treat with harsh drugs and just hope for the best.”But now the US team have found its ‘Achilles heel’: a molecule that helps diseased cells spread.Known as BRD8, the discovery may finally lead to improved treatment...
scitechdaily.com

Most Effective Treatment Yet: New Radioactive Tumor Implant Obliterates Pancreatic Cancer

A combination of internal radiation and chemotherapy dissolves tumors in 80% of mice across multiple models. Duke University biomedical engineers have demonstrated the most effective pancreatic cancer treatment yet recorded in mouse models. While most mouse trials consider just stopping growth to be a success, the new treatment fully eliminated tumors in 80% of mice across many model types, including those considered to be the most difficult to treat.
MedicalXpress

Could COVID-19 hold a cancer cure? Spike protein reduces lung tumors in lab study

The notorious spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, caused lung cancer cells to die in laboratory studies conducted by researchers at RUSH University Medical Center, who recently published their findings in the journal Cancers. The discovery raises the possibility that the pandemic that has afflicted the globe...
MedicalXpress

Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer

According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
scitechdaily.com

Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging

Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
MedicalXpress

Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice

About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Medical News Today

Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study

About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
natureworldnews.com

Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection

Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress

Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes

A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
