Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify feature of early stage colorectal cancer tumors that signals aggressiveness
An international research team has identified "born to be bad" colorectal tumors in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumors. The team from Monash University, CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature of early stage...
Researchers combined bacterial toxins with drugs to treat lung cancer
This is the first therapeutic strategy combining bacterial therapeutics with pharmaceutical drugs.
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Rogue protein that fuels deadliest brain cancers identified by scientists
A rogue protein that fuels the deadliest brain cancers has been identified by scientists in a breakthrough that opens the door to destroy it.Improved therapies are urgently needed for glioblastomas, an aggressive type of brain tumour that is often incurable.Lead author Professor Alea Mills, of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, said: “The aggressiveness of glioblastoma is notorious.“The norm is to do surgery, treat with harsh drugs and just hope for the best.”But now the US team have found its ‘Achilles heel’: a molecule that helps diseased cells spread.Known as BRD8, the discovery may finally lead to improved treatment...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
scitechdaily.com
Most Effective Treatment Yet: New Radioactive Tumor Implant Obliterates Pancreatic Cancer
A combination of internal radiation and chemotherapy dissolves tumors in 80% of mice across multiple models. Duke University biomedical engineers have demonstrated the most effective pancreatic cancer treatment yet recorded in mouse models. While most mouse trials consider just stopping growth to be a success, the new treatment fully eliminated tumors in 80% of mice across many model types, including those considered to be the most difficult to treat.
MedicalXpress
Could COVID-19 hold a cancer cure? Spike protein reduces lung tumors in lab study
The notorious spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, caused lung cancer cells to die in laboratory studies conducted by researchers at RUSH University Medical Center, who recently published their findings in the journal Cancers. The discovery raises the possibility that the pandemic that has afflicted the globe...
MedicalXpress
Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer
According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study
About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial
Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
How To Naturally Boost Your Blood Platelets
Apart from red and white blood cells, platelets are critical to blood composition. If you have low platelet count, here are some tips to boost them at home.
Comments / 0