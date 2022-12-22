Read full article on original website
Related
Horrific, But Hilarious: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe Recounts Gruesome Thumb Injury
Coe injured his thumb against Iowa State in late October, but didn't miss any time returning the following Saturday against Baylor.
How to watch, five things to know, betting info for Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
After a wild past few weeks that saw Oklahoma State football deal with a handful of key losses to the transfer portal, including six starters, the Cowboys will now look much different than they did at the start of the season when they take the field for the last time in 2022.
UConn men’s basketball now 9-0 after win over Oklahoma State
STORRS — Jordan Hawkins took his mulligan and stroked one beautiful shot after another straight down the fairway. Adama Sanogo reminded everyone why he’s still among the very best big men in the country. Dan Hurley had called the UConn men’s basketball team’s Phil Knight Invitational championship game...
Last Practice of the Season Brings Two More New Cowboys
GILBERT, Ariz. – Oklahoma State completed their practices for the 2022 season Christmas Day with the common Thursday run by way of of the recreation plan on either side of the soccer at Campo Verde High School. Following the apply the seniors obtained a medal, an anuual custom that features the 4 prinicples of the program and celebrates these gamers’ final apply as seniors.
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut
California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
Tulsa King: Visitation Place-Recap
It’s another week in Tulsa, and it’s another few issues that Dwight has to deal with as he comes to realize that the Oklahoma town isn’t going to bend itself to his will quite that easily, no matter that he’s managed to walk in and impose his will. Tyson’s father, Mark, is becoming increasingly uneasy about his son’s involvement with a former mob boss, which is easy to understand after Tyson, Bodhi, and the others have a run-in with the Black Macadam MC as they fend off a pair of the bikers initially, only to be beaten down by the entire group at a later date. It’s not tough to see how this life might not be for Tyson since it’s obvious that he’s not the biggest guy and he’s not the most aggressive, and neither is Bodhi and his coworkers. But the thing is, this is right up Dwight’s alley, and after dealing with Manny, who tried to kill him during the last episode, and making sure that Manny knows that he works for Dwight again and owes him a weekly payment, he turns his attention to the biker gang. While he doesn’t go scorched earth on the MC, it’s evident that such a thing might need to happen since if there’s one thing that shows like this have made clear, a group that’s already staked out a territory and has dominated for years isn’t just going to tuck tail and run.
Oklahoma Connections To Christmas Holiday
The Oklahoma Historical Society says our state has quite a lot of particular connections to the Christmas vacation. The in style tune “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” was co-written within the Forties by Ralph Blane, a Broken Arrow native. Oklahoma City native Hayla Peevey recorded the tune...
Over 1,500 Entries With More Expected Before Teams Hit The Track On Tuesday
The ninth time in as many years that the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout has exceeded 1,000 entries is now greeted with the second year the entry count has surpassed the 1,500 mark at the close of early entries for the “Mecca of Micros”. Happing December 26-31, 2022, under...
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Warr Acres
You know you're a success when someone feels the need to squash you like a bug. Dwight has the magic touch, and it's his enemies who should reconsider, not The General. Merry Christmas, everyone! What a way to spend the holiday, am I right?. Blood is being spilled all over...
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who...
Suspect Arrested After 4 Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa folks ought to be ready for temperatures simply above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 levels. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It ought to be a reasonably cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa space ought to see a light-weight breeze, with winds solely reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created routinely with weather knowledge supplied by TownNews.com. Keep a watch on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and extreme weather updates.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
Heating repair calls rise drastically amid Oklahoma's frigid temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY — Harsh winter weather in Oklahoma pushed heating systems to their limits this week, leading some to ultimately fail. Heating repair crews were out in full force Friday, working to provide warmth for homes impacted by faulty heating units. Tom Ragsdale, who works for Drabek and Hill...
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
