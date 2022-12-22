ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM PST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees...
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
