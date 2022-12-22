ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Police release new security footage one year after Lina Khil's disappearance

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1Wqz_0jrd93bw00
Lina Khil's disappearance was the subject of an episode of Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit With John Walsh in September.
One year after the 3-year-old Lina Khil disappeared from a playground in Northwest San Antonio, the San Antonio Police department has released previously unseen security footage from the day of her disappearance.

In the footage released to the public Tuesday, Khil is seen in a black jacket and playing with her mother and brother at a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex on Dec. 20, 2021. Police believe it's the last sighting of the girl caught on camera.



SAPD officials hope the new footage will lead to more information about the girl's disappearance.

"We've received hundreds of leads that we've followed up on," San Antonio Detective Jeremy Volz said in the YouTube clip. "None of the leads have led us to finding Lina."

In the past year, the search for Khil has involved
FBI underwater dive teams searching bodies of water near the apartment complex, and volunteers combing sections of the 27-mile greenbelt area near Fox Park Trailhead,  but to no avail.

In September , the girl's disappearance was the subject of an episode of Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit With John Walsh .

"It's not too late to come forward," Detective German Fuentes said in the video.

Comments / 5

Felix Katz
2d ago

give it a rest. . we know the family probably sold her!!! its part of their culture..girls mean nothing to them

Reply
3
 

San Antonio Current

Comments / 0

Community Policy