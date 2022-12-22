ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eastidahonews.com

The Secret Santa 2022 special – Part 1

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team has been busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Every day since November, we have been visiting deserving people with gifts specifically for them. We will continue posting videos of the surprises until New Year’s Eve.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

A time honored tradition hoping to spread Christmas Joy

After Bonnie Lue Broulim was given a smaller organ by a family member who couldn't play anymore due to a move. After that Bonnie Lue knew exactly what to do with the instrument and put it to good use during the holiday season. The post A time honored tradition hoping to spread Christmas Joy appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river

MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
MENAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bank of Commerce donates over $14,000 to local non-profits

IDAHO FALLS — It’s the season of giving, and Bank of Commerce employees have been busy delivering some big checks to several area non-profit organizations. Donations include a $5,000 gift to Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), a $5,000 check to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls (CFB-IF), a $2,500 donation to Southeast Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) and $2,000 to Beaverhead Community Food Bank.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Snow showers moving in today

Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times. Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to get new youth crisis center

A youth crisis center is set to open in Bonneville County in May. Badger Inc., an affiliate of Rehabilitative Health Services, was one of four organizations to receive a grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections to open the crisis centers. Rehabilitative Health Services, which has provided mental health care in eastern Idaho for 25 years, also runs the Behavioral Health...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film

POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along I-15, I-86 and other local roads

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20

POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings

Wild winds at 70mph reported this morning near ID/WY state line causing whiteout and blizzard like conditions closing 26, 32, 33 ahead of a major cold front which will jam cold air into Idaho tonight and take everyone below zero for lows. We've hit highs this morning with a rain/snow...
IDAHO STATE

