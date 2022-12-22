Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
The Secret Santa 2022 special – Part 1
IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team has been busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Every day since November, we have been visiting deserving people with gifts specifically for them. We will continue posting videos of the surprises until New Year’s Eve.
A time honored tradition hoping to spread Christmas Joy
After Bonnie Lue Broulim was given a smaller organ by a family member who couldn't play anymore due to a move. After that Bonnie Lue knew exactly what to do with the instrument and put it to good use during the holiday season. The post A time honored tradition hoping to spread Christmas Joy appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Eating out for Christmas Eve or Christmas? These restaurants will be open
IDAHO FALLS — Sometimes you need a break from wrapping presents, baking sweet treats, and preparing food. If you’re looking to eat out this weekend, many restaurants are closed on Christmas and may be altering their hours on Christmas Eve. Here’s a list of restaurants planning to offer...
Local woman builds award-winning Christmas decorations for her yard
CHUBBUCK — When drivers pass by 4633 Pahsimeroi Drive, they will see Stephanie Goodrich’s award-winning Christmas decorations. What separates Goodrich’s display from many others is that she builds most of the decorations herself. The wood cutouts are her own creations from start to finish. “The ones that I make, I just cut out of plywood...
eastidahonews.com
Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river
MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
eastidahonews.com
Bank of Commerce donates over $14,000 to local non-profits
IDAHO FALLS — It’s the season of giving, and Bank of Commerce employees have been busy delivering some big checks to several area non-profit organizations. Donations include a $5,000 gift to Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), a $5,000 check to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls (CFB-IF), a $2,500 donation to Southeast Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) and $2,000 to Beaverhead Community Food Bank.
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning
Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. The post Very cold conditions on Thursday morning appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Snow showers moving in today
Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times. Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.
East Idaho to get new youth crisis center
A youth crisis center is set to open in Bonneville County in May. Badger Inc., an affiliate of Rehabilitative Health Services, was one of four organizations to receive a grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections to open the crisis centers. Rehabilitative Health Services, which has provided mental health care in eastern Idaho for 25 years, also runs the Behavioral Health...
KXLY
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday thanks for an EIRMC employee who found an envelope full of cash
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Terri about an EIRMC employee named Janell who saved Terri’s Christmas. Here’s what Terri wrote:...
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Bloopers and funny moments while delivering gifts from Secret Santa this year
IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho News team has spent the past two months delivering gifts from an anonymous Secret Santa. We have traveled hundreds of miles to deliver hundreds of gifts. It’s been heartwarming, incredible and life-changing. There have also been some humorous moments behind the scenes....
eastidahonews.com
Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation pays off $40,000 of student meal debt in 4 school districts
IDAHO FALLS — Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation, a newly formed non-profit, recently donated funds to help offset student meal debt in school districts throughout the southeast Idaho region. The non-profit donated $5,000 to Madison School District #321, $5,000 to Jefferson School District #251, $20,000 to Idaho Falls School District...
eastidahonews.com
Crews offer tips after responding to multiple calls of frozen waterlines
The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls. Over the past couple of days, the Idaho Falls Water Division has received multiple calls regarding frozen waterlines due to subzero temperatures. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to 6 feet deep, keeping...
Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along I-15, I-86 and other local roads
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists. ...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
eastidahonews.com
Teenager working full time at Lucy’s Pizza to support his mom gets a huge tip from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Isaiah and his sister Ivette attend high school in...
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings
Wild winds at 70mph reported this morning near ID/WY state line causing whiteout and blizzard like conditions closing 26, 32, 33 ahead of a major cold front which will jam cold air into Idaho tonight and take everyone below zero for lows. We've hit highs this morning with a rain/snow...
