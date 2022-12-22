The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO