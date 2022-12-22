ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons land franchise QB in new 7-round mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons have lost three straight games to fall to 5-9 on the season with three games remaining. After a promising start, the team appears more likely to land a top-10 pick than a spot in the playoffs.

Currently, the Falcons have the No. 7 overall pick, which would be their third consecutive year with a top-10 pick. In 2021, the team selected TE Kyle Pitts and added WR Drake London in 2022.

If Atlanta keeps its current pick, would the team add another receiver, draft a quarterback, or look to build the defense? Using the Pro Football Focus mock simulator, we’ve created our first seven-round Falcons mock draft of the year.

Round 1 (Pick No. 7): QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6o8h_0jrd6zbM00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis: I didn’t anticipate Stroud being here, and if he is, I can’t imagine the Falcons passing on the highly touted Buckeyes signal-caller. Unless rookie Desmond Ridder shows enough over the final three games of the season, Stroud has the kind of accuracy, leadership and experience you want out of a franchise QB. In each of his last two seasons, Stroud has thrown for at least 3,300 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Will he make it out of the top five, though? I don’t believe so but can’t rule it out either.

PFF Big Board Rank: 11

Round 2 (No. 38): DL Siaki Ika - Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jzyE_0jrd6zbM00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis: After adding a quarterback in round one, we go with the top defensive player on the board here in round two. Ika could step right into the nose tackle spot for Atlanta. The Falcons are thin along their defensive front, with Jarrett as the only real threat to opposing offenses. Ika is a load at 6-foot-4, 358 pounds, and he has some pass-rushing ability. In 2021, the Baylor product racked up 24 hurries, six sacks and three QB hits.

PFF Big Board Rank: 36

Round 3 (No. 70): C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrWLr_0jrd6zbM00
(David Berding/Getty Images)

Analysis: The Falcons have yet to successfully replace Alex Mack, but starting center Drew Dalman has mostly kept his head above water this season following a rocky start. If head coach Arthur Smith wants to add more competition to this spot, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz does a lot of things well. In 2022, the Golden Gophers center was dominant as a run blocker and solid in pass protection. Schmitz also recorded an impressive zone-blocking grade of 91.3 this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF Big Board Rank: 68

Round 4 (No. 102): CB D.J. Turner - Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuXUs_0jrd6zbM00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Analysis: Turner would be a pretty good value at this spot, and the Michigan Wolverines standout could potentially start opposite A.J. Terrell down the line. Casey Hayward got injured early in the season and his long-term future in Atlanta is somewhat up in the air. Turner allowed 30 catches on 64 targets this season at Michigan, with one interception. He primarily played on the outside during his college career.

PFF Big Board Rank: 103

Round 4 (No. 115): DL Tyler Davis - Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQFVy_0jrd6zbM00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Analysis: Despite taking Siaki Ika out of Baylor in the second round, the chance to add two potential starters up front is too tempting for Falcons GM Terry Fontenot to pass up in this scenario. Plus, Davis is a 3-tech while Ika projects as a nose tackle. With Grady Jarrett having signed an extension, it’s about time the team adds some talent around their star defensive lineman.

PFF Big Board Rank: 113

Round 5 (No. 134): RB Kenny McIntosh - Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXSbv_0jrd6zbM00
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Analysis: Running back isn’t a huge need for the Falcons, but assuming Cordarrelle Patterson takes a step back, the team could use a good third-down option. McIntosh was an effective dual-threat back for Georgia, averaging over five yards per carry for three consecutive seasons. In 2022, he rushed for a career-high 704 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 454 receiving yards. McIntosh would be a great complement to Tyler Allgeier.

PFF Big Board Rank: 138

Round 6 (No. 166): G Layden Robinson - Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S14md_0jrd6zbM00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis: Robinson is a physical right guard that excels as a run blocker and struggles in pass protection. The Texas A&M product had a bit of a down year in 2022 after a stellar 2021 campaign in which he earned a PFF grade of 80.7. At this spot, Robinson would be a good depth option behind Chris Lindstrom.

PFF Big Board Rank: 164

Round 7 (No. 198): OT Luke Haggard - Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2IPz_0jrd6zbM00
Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Analysis: The Falcons opted not to pick up right tackle Kaleb McGary’s fifth-year option, but the former first-round pick may have played himself into a new contract after a solid 2022 season. Atlanta could still use a developmental offensive tackle and Haggard fits the bill. The 6-foot-7 lineman out of Indiana played exclusively at left tackle in college.

PFF Big Board Rank: 197

Mock recap with PFF Draft grades

