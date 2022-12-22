Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Glenn's video Christmas card–can you spot all the Christmas trees in his...
Glenn Beck and the Beck family wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! As you can tell, the Beck family LOVES Christmas. How many Christmas trees can you spot? We counted 7...
iheart.com
Country Stars recite "Twas the night Before Christmas"
Your favorite country stars took turns reciting the classic holiday poem "'Twas the Night Before Christmas.” And it’s epic! #MerryCountryChristmas.
iheart.com
SYMHC Classics: Who was Good King Wenceslas?
This 2012 episode from prior hosts covers King Wenceslas. He's known from a Christmas carol, but was a 10th-century Bohemian prince, known for his kindness to children and promotion of Christianity. But he was murdered at only 22.
iheart.com
Watch Beck Jam With Dave Grohl For Fifth Night Of Hanukkah Sessions
Beck joined Dave Grohl for the fifth night of the Hanukkah Sessions to perform his 2005 track "E-Pro." "It’s a little known fact that our favorite Grammy-winning Guero actually has Jewish roots," From Adonai to Odelay, it’s @beck with 'E-Pro!'” reads the Instagram description. For the holiday's...
iheart.com
The King of Cocktails, Dale DeGroff's Famous Eggnog Recipe
You know what they always say! "It doesn't feel like Christmas until somebody's poured some Nog!" I mean... I'm sure somebody has said that at some point, right? Either way, no Christmas is complete without some delicious eggnog! The King of Cocktails himself, Dale DeGroff joined us on the show for the Big Rich, TD, and Fletch Christmas Spectacular and shared his uncle Angelo's famous eggnog recipe!
iheart.com
Stories about the Kraken, holiday favorites, guilty pleasures.
Stories about the Seattle Kraken and their Christmas and holiday preferences, favorites, memories, and guilty pleasures. Ryan Donato: “There’s obviously some nice ones, but from family and friends, I have to go with when I was a kid … I got the new Reebok “O Stick” and that was kind of the hot new thing.”
iheart.com
Pentatonix Performs Holiday Classics In Breathtaking Metaverse Show
Pentatonix blew the Metaverse away with a stunning a cappalla performance, exclusively performed in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on Friday (December 23). The festive event comes at the heels of the five-member pop group debuted their 12-track Holidays Around the World album, including Christmas classics (“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Silent Night” and more), as well as some star-studded collaborations (Meghan Trainor, Lea Salonga, The King’s Singers and others) throughout the collection.
Comments / 0