You know what they always say! "It doesn't feel like Christmas until somebody's poured some Nog!" I mean... I'm sure somebody has said that at some point, right? Either way, no Christmas is complete without some delicious eggnog! The King of Cocktails himself, Dale DeGroff joined us on the show for the Big Rich, TD, and Fletch Christmas Spectacular and shared his uncle Angelo's famous eggnog recipe!

1 DAY AGO