BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives working a homicide case in from Wednesday have identified two men wanted for the murder of a man on South Howard Street. According to police, the two men were spotted in the area of the unit block of South Howard Street, and investigators need your help in identifying the suspects seen in photos released by the department today. Investigators believe the two men are responsible for the shooting death of a 39-year-old male. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals pictured are urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO