Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Mama Reta's In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]

One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

