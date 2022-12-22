ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport

Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names

There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
KILLINGWORTH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

On December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:15 pm the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 400 block of Park Street (6 shots). Patrol Officers responded to the area and located a 27-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. Medical were called to the scene and the victim was quickly transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim is reported to be in serious condition but stable at this time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village

This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
HARTFORD, CT
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy