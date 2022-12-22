Read full article on original website
News 12
Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport
Red spray-painted Swastikas were found at the Success Village housing complex in Bridgeport earlier this week. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah. "It's a very sad...
trumbulltimes.com
From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names
There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
americanmilitarynews.com
A CT Marine arrived just in time to save a student from a burning car. His heroics were rewarded with a path to his dream.
Alex Sabo was riding his motorcycle on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull on Sept. 6, coming home from a wedding party, when he saw a car ablaze. Rushing to the scene, the Marine sergeant found the small sedan that had crashed with five occupants — but only four were outside the car. The gas tank was about to catch fire.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
On December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:15 pm the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 400 block of Park Street (6 shots). Patrol Officers responded to the area and located a 27-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. Medical were called to the scene and the victim was quickly transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim is reported to be in serious condition but stable at this time.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
Connecticut community rallies together after Christmas food donations stolen: It's like a 'Hallmark movie'
A Connecticut community came together to replace a resident's Christmas food donation bin that was stollen from his lawn display and restore his holiday spirit.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village
This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
News 12
Plumbers warn that sudden temperature drop could rapidly freeze pipes
Friday’s forecast calls for heavy winds and rapidly dropping temperatures. Plumbers say it’s a dangerous combination for your pipes, but a little preparation now can save you a lot of money in repairs. "Depending on how many breaks there are, anywhere from $500 to $1,000 – depending on...
Utility officials say it could take days to restore power to all customers
Both Eversource and United Illuminating say tens of thousands of customers were left in the dark after strong and powerful winds blew across the state from Litchfield County to the shoreline.
State Pier should be ready for wind turbine deliveries in February
Work to redevelop the State Pier in New London to be a hub for the offshore wind industry is on schedule to be almost complete by February. Delivery of wind turbine parts for the South Fork Wind project should start arriving soon after. The total cost of the project is...
NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
