ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Investigation underway after 3-month-old puppy mistakenly euthanized at shelter

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nv0Wv_0jrd3JrZ00

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has ordered an investigation after a shelter accidentally euthanized a young dog.

In a motion introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, an employee of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control “erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.”

“All of the circumstances surrounding Bowie’s euthanasia is being looked at very carefully,” Maria Rosales, manager of the shelter, told KTLA. Rosales told the station that the shelter deeply regrets the puppy’s death and said, “The department takes its life saving mission very seriously. It’s not taken lightly at all.”

Bowie had been surrendered to the shelter by an owner because their landlord didn’t want him in the house, KTTV reported.

“It’s really heartbreaking to hear that this had occurred, and we found more and more cases where this has happened before,” Solis told KCBS.

The motion filed with the Board of Supervisors argues that despite policies in place to care for shelter animals, Bowie’s death showed “many animals are not being successfully placed with viable adopters or rescues. It is time for the county to rethink its animal care strategy to maximize the number of animals that find their forever homes.”

According to the motion, DACC euthanized 3,741 of the 12,547 animals in its care between July 1 and Nov. 30. Those numbers translate to approximately 30% of the animals being put down.

Motion to investigate puppy's death by National Content Desk on Scribd

Animal Care and Control officials have 90 days to report back to the Board of Supervisors with a five-year plan to decrease the number of animals being euthanized, KTLA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes Through Wall into Garage of Home

Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A solo vehicle crashed through a wall directly into the garage area of a home just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 24. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arriving at the scene located a vehicle into the garage area of a one-story home in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Dogington Post

2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 dead in Griffith Park crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Puppy Euthanized Allegedly by Mistake at Calif. Shelter Sparks Public 'Outrage'

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is investigating an incident where a puppy was allegedly accidentally euthanized at a California animal care center earlier this month A community is in "outrage" after a puppy was euthanized at a Los Angeles County animal shelter., allegedly by mistake. Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn of the LA. County Board of Supervisors filed a motion that alleged a Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) worker "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
WHITTIER, CA
signalscv.com

Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
News Channel 3-12

Dogs unwrap gifts for “Canine Christmas”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- It might not be a white Christmas in sunny southern California, but it is a canine Christmas. With Christmas just a day away people are buying gifts for friends, family, and their four legged furry friends. Shatha Bakir had a debilitating fear of dogs for decades until she met Teddy Luigi. The post Dogs unwrap gifts for “Canine Christmas” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Deputies kill suspect who held gun to infant’s head

An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, authorities said Thursday. Authorities had previously said the suspect was taken into custody.
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

1 Struck, Killed on Freeway While Servicing Vehicle

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision with reports of a person trapped under a vehicle on the 210 West to the 118 West transition just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. When LAFD arrived, firefighters found one person beyond...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter dies in plane crash

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter died in a small plane crash in Santa Monica on Thursday. Minter was onboard a single-engine Cessna that slammed into the shoreline just after 3 p.m., less than 10 minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport en route to Malibu. He is said to have been the passenger on the plane.His death was confirmed by current Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis late Thursday evening. Minter, born in 1927, was Mayor of Santa Monica from 1963 to 1967, after serving on the city council when he was elected in 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps prior to his law career.Following his tenure as mayor, Minter served as the City Attorney for Arcadia and as a judge for Los Angeles County Superior Court.According to a statement released Minter "was active in the Santa Monica Rotary Club and, along with his wife, was an avid aviator.""The City is grateful for Mr. Minter's public service and we join his family in mourning his passing. Flags in front of City Hall will be lowered to half-staff and a City Council meeting in the new year will be adjourned in honor of Minter's service," the statement said.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

Ohio Man Facing Federal Charges for Starting 20+ Forest Fires To Keep Firefighters Busy

When police arrested an Ohio man for setting over 20 forest fires, they didn’t expect the culprit to be a volunteer fire department administrator. James Bartels, 50, faces a slew of federal charges after he allegedly started more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest. The strangest part was Bartels’ motive, which he claimed was to “give the boys something to do” and “to distract himself from depression.”
OHIO STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
98K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy