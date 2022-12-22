ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve accident

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an accident that took the life of Jordan F. Brown, 19 of Tallassee. ALEA said in a release Brown was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway in a single vehicle accident at approximately 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and struck a tree.
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

18-year-old shot to death on Christmas Eve, victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting that occurred on 29th Street in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 18-year-old Zayveion Aimir Walton. Bryan says the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Walton was shot to death at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Death investigation underway on 29th street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has confirmed there is a death investigation on 29th Street near 9th Avenue in Columbus. The crime scene is near the North Recreation Center and 29th street gym. Over a dozen markers can be seen in the area. Multiple officers from the CPD are on the scene […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

MPD: Adult male injured in shooting on Ann Street

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person shot. Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Capt. Jarrett Williams...
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located

UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Industrial accident kills one in Troy

Troy, Ala (WDHN)—An industrial accident at Rex Lumber has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to Troy Police. On Wednesday, December 21 the Troy Police Department responded to an industrial accident at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. According to the TPD, when officers arrived on the...
TROY, AL
WSFA

3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika police search for missing 68-year-old man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19. Smith was being dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Police describe Smith as a black male […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run.  Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter.  Velasquez is accused of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A current phone scam has the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warning citizens to stay alert. Sheriff Greg Countryman says their office has received a high volume of calls reporting individuals calling and posing as MCSO personnel. The criminals are using those impersonations as part of a scam to trick people into sending money.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified

UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Opelika authorities search for missing man

Opelika police need your help in locating a missing man. 68-year-old Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, was last seen on November 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is described as 5’9″ with a gray beard. If...
OPELIKA, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Ashford vs Pike County

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County defeated Ashford to move on to the Hoops explosion championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested

Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
SELMA, AL

