Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve accident
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an accident that took the life of Jordan F. Brown, 19 of Tallassee. ALEA said in a release Brown was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway in a single vehicle accident at approximately 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and struck a tree.
WTVM
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man. On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.
18-year-old shot to death on Christmas Eve, victim identified
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting that occurred on 29th Street in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 18-year-old Zayveion Aimir Walton. Bryan says the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Walton was shot to death at […]
CPD: Death investigation underway on 29th street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has confirmed there is a death investigation on 29th Street near 9th Avenue in Columbus. The crime scene is near the North Recreation Center and 29th street gym. Over a dozen markers can be seen in the area. Multiple officers from the CPD are on the scene […]
alabamanews.net
MPD: Adult male injured in shooting on Ann Street
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person shot. Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Capt. Jarrett Williams...
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located
UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
wdhn.com
Industrial accident kills one in Troy
Troy, Ala (WDHN)—An industrial accident at Rex Lumber has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to Troy Police. On Wednesday, December 21 the Troy Police Department responded to an industrial accident at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. According to the TPD, when officers arrived on the...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
Opelika police search for missing 68-year-old man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19. Smith was being dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Police describe Smith as a black male […]
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
WTVM
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A current phone scam has the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warning citizens to stay alert. Sheriff Greg Countryman says their office has received a high volume of calls reporting individuals calling and posing as MCSO personnel. The criminals are using those impersonations as part of a scam to trick people into sending money.
UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified
UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
alabamanews.net
Opelika authorities search for missing man
Opelika police need your help in locating a missing man. 68-year-old Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, was last seen on November 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is described as 5’9″ with a gray beard. If...
wtvy.com
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Ashford vs Pike County
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County defeated Ashford to move on to the Hoops explosion championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
elmoreautauganews.com
Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested
Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
‘I’m Not Joking’: 82-Year-Old Woman Locked Up for Failing to Pay $77 Trash Bill
An elderly Alabama woman was arrested and placed in handcuffs for failing to pay a a $77 trash bill. Valley Police Department released body camera footage of an officer’s arrest of Martha Menefield, 82, who was taken into custody in late November for failing to pay a trash bill in the amount of $77.80.
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
