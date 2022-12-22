ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Snow emergency declared for Auburn Hills

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As a winter storm is expected to make its way to the Metro Detroit area, the City of Auburn Hills has declared a snow emergency.

The snow emergency will go on from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. until further notice, according to city officials.

During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on the street.

This allows crews to plow the snow and clear the roads as quickly as possible.

Vehicles left parked on the street during the snow emergency could be ticketed and/or towed.

In addition to this, city officials say that vehicles left along I-75, M-59 and other major roadways will be towed.

