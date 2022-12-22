Read full article on original website
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
Giant Crocodile Said To Have Eaten 300 People: 'They Never Kill for Fun'
Gustave the Nile crocodile has not been since since 2016, but experts say he could still be out there.
93-million-year-old Crocodile Found With A Baby Dinosaur in its Stomach
A 93-million-old crocodile has been discovered by scientists with a young dinosaur in its belly. The reptile, which has been dubbed ‘Confractosuchus Sauroktonos’ or ‘broken crocodile dinosaur killer’ was 35% preserved, including its frightful teeth and a near-complete skull.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
A New Type of Dolphin Has Evolved in the Pacific Ocean
"The specimens in this subspecies are one of the smallest common bottlenose dolphins found," marine researcher Ana Costa said.
Meet the elusive and rare "zebra giraffe" that the US is successfully breeding
The Okapi looks like a hybrid between a horse, giraffe, and zebra but it has actually been placed under the giraffe family, Giraffidae. It has been nicknamed the "zebra giraffe", "forest giraffe" or "Congolese giraffe."
A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III
A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof
A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse
Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head
Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head. Over the course of history, Earth has served as a home to many ancient animals long before humans came to dominate. Most of these animals were huge with very unique features. Many such animals fell victim to extinction, but a few were able to evolve into smaller species that adapted to new habitats.
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
Incredibly Rare ‘Phantom Jellyfish’ With 33-Foot Long ‘Mouth-Arms’ Spotted Off California Coast
A remote camera exploring the ocean floor off the coast of California captured a rare photo of a massive “phantom jellyfish,” a creature boasting 33-foot long”mouth-arms.”. The New York Post reports the photo was taken at a depth of 3,200 feet in Monterey, CA. The Monterey Bay...
LOOK: Deep-Sea Fish Discovered Over 3 Miles Under the Sea Will Give You Nightmares
A team of Australian scientists made discovered new deep-sea fish when they ventured into unknown territory underwater. The researchers used cameras to explore the frigid sea bottom under enormous pressure, down to 3.6 miles deep. Of course, this is deeper than scuba divers and submarines can go. Dianne Bray, Senior...
Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery
We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
