Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
What We'll Remember From 2022: Women's Basketball
Now that Brittney Griner is safely home after being detained in Russia, we're looking back at the highlights from this year in the WNBA, college basketball and beyond. As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, story lines and through lines that shaped the year.
KSR's Kentucky Basketball Christmas Wish List
Christmas comes at what feels like a crossroads for Kentucky Basketball. The Cats are 8-3 with a road trip to Missouri up next, followed by the annual rivalry game vs. Louisville on New Year’s Eve. After that, the SEC schedule is fully upon us, bringing with it five ranked foes and a bevy of dangerous road trips. And, oh yeah, a showdown vs. No. 4 Kansas in just over a month.
Big Ten basketball preview, Part II: Is Michigan ready for conference play?
Michigan and other Big Ten teams are ready to get into the thick of conference play, and every team has plenty of question marks. Here’s part II of the preseason preview from our MHoops1, who also goes by mild-mannered attorney Jeff Schiller. MICHIGAN: Before the season, the two biggest...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue reigns in Top 25 And 1 as top teams sit idle through Christmas holiday
I hope you're enjoying Winter Storm Elliott -- or at least surviving Winter Storm Elliott. And I hope you're not the type who can't make it through the day without relevant college basketball games, because college basketball and Christmas just do not go together. The NFL? Yeah, there's lots of...
UCLA Expects Near-Full Strength for Sun Bowl vs Pitt
The Pitt Panthers will be undermanned against UCLA in the Sun Bowl.
Sources: Eagles Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson has abdominal tear
Eagles Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson is not expected to play again this regular season because of a torn tendon in the abdominal area, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
tigerrag.com
LSU basketball legend, ‘Super Sub’ and ‘Super Man’, Willie Sims passes away
Willie Sims – “the best sixth man in all of college basketball,” as LSU’s longtime public address announcer Sid Crocker always introduced him before most of Sims’ 120 games as a Tiger from 1977 through 1981 – died Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel. Sims,...
Comments / 0