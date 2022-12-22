Christmas comes at what feels like a crossroads for Kentucky Basketball. The Cats are 8-3 with a road trip to Missouri up next, followed by the annual rivalry game vs. Louisville on New Year’s Eve. After that, the SEC schedule is fully upon us, bringing with it five ranked foes and a bevy of dangerous road trips. And, oh yeah, a showdown vs. No. 4 Kansas in just over a month.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO